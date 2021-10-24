Mentorship and creating new leaders is a key goal of Altrusa International of Temple, which is evident now throughout the organization’s leadership.
Members of the local organization now occupy the highest positions in the state and international levels of Altrusa.
Temple group member Mary Black Pearson is the governor for District 9 of the organization, which includes all of Texas, with fellow resident Kathy Folley currently serving as president of the international organization.
Local president Michelle DiGaetano said the club has worked to mentor members who want to take on more responsibilities with help from its current and past leaders.
“We have some great mentors in our club and they want to encourage and support anyone who wants to further their self to that district level or beyond,” DiGaetano said.
As president of the entire organization, Folley said her goal is to make sure member groups have the tools they need to help their communities.
To reach her position, which is a two year commitment, Folley said she needed to move through multiple roles in the organization.
Folley said that to become the president of the international organization a member must first be the president of their local club before moving to become the governor of their district. It is only then can they run to become the leader of the organization.
Folley said this need of dedicated leaders is the reason why mentorship in the Temple club, which is one of the biggest in District 9, is so important.
“The Temple club has done a great job nurturing leaders year, after year, after year,” Folley said. “It is an amazing group and we are trying very hard to keep that momentum growing.”
Both Folley and DiGaetano credit the founding members of the club for creating a good foundation for the members that have come after.
“We have had a strong foundation from our charter members, they were amazing women who started out and it has just carried forward year after year,” Folley said. “You start with a great foundation and you can keep the momentum going.”
As an organization, both locally and internationally, Altrusa has aimed to help communities grow and improve.
DiGaetano said in previous years the Temple club has provided hygiene kits for Project Apple Tree and snacks for both the 411 house and Hope for the Hungry.
Recently, DiGaetano said one of the club’s passions has been literacy and that is the focus of one of its current projects. The club is now challenging its members to collect at least 10,000 books over the next two years.
“When we did the math we felt like it was not that much after we spread it out amongst our members,” DiGaetano said. “Our goal really is to surpass that 10,000 number.”
DiGaetano said the books, once collected, will go to local nursing homes, schools and other organizations who might have a need.
Folley, who still participates locally as well, said the organization just hopes to make communities better in any way that they can.
“Bottom line, our whole goal is to make communities better one step at a time however we can,” Folley said. “Whatever it is we want to get out and do it, because everyone has a compassionate heart to help our fellow man.”