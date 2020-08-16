Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday at the Champions Club at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Meet and greet and registration will take place at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
The group will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which was declared in effect Aug. 26, 1920. Carol Anderson, a Suffragette Movement speaker, will be the featured guest.
There is no charge for this meeting and no lunch will be provided.
Those who attend may wear period clothing and hats to celebrate the Suffragette Movement.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Shelley Cole, who will speak about proactive wellness with COVID-19.
Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Travel club
The Central Texas Travel Club has suspended meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com
“Keep dreaming of places to go and things to see until we can meet again,” club officials said in new release.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While most activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Some activities with fewer than 10 participants may be meeting. Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity; Monday Canasta will be held Aug. 17; Snack Time Mah Jongg will take place Aug. 18; Popcorn Bridge will be held Aug. 19; Valentine Bridge will take place Aug. 25; a Fun Lunch will be held Aug. 26; the group will meet for a monthly luncheon and popcorn bridge Sept. 2; Chat N Canasta will take place Sept. 7; a Tuesday Canasta event will be held and the Bluebonnets will meet Sept. 8; a TGIF event will be held Sept. 11; and a Couples Night Out will take place Sept. 12.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the employee training room at Natural Grocers, 3621 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement. For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in the first-floor courtroom at the historic county courthouse in downtown Belton for a business meeting.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court.
The BCHC normally meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse. The BCHC does not meet in May or December because of holiday hour conflicts.
Persons interested in more information or becoming a member may contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon by Zoom webinar on Monday.
Dr. Tim Bittenbinder, chairman of board for Baylor Scott & White Health, will speak on delivering healthcare in the COVID era.
Anyone who would like to join this meeting must contact Doug Smith at dougs@papergraphicsltd.com prior to Monday.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will meet via Zoom webinar 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
Meetings are open to all retired educators and retired school employees. Membership dues are $45 yearly; $35 goes to the state and $10 stays with the local chapter.
To sign up for the Zoom meeting, or for more information, contact Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com. Membership checks may be made payable to BCRSEA, c/o Millie Henn, 4301 Spanish Oak Road, Temple, TX 76502.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX, 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.