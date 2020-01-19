Sammons Bridge

Thursday, Jan 2

North/South

1st: Gene and Lois Miller

2nd: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon

3rd: Helen Sanderford and Mary Wilson

East/West

1st: Terry Bedsole and Owen Messenger

2nd: Mary Reid and Beverly Kermode

3rd: Pam Edwards and Faye Henley

4th: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

Bridge Studio of Temple

Monday, Dec. 30

1st: Lynn Sykes and Lennie Wilkins

2nd: Gene Thompson and Michelle Weller tied Ann Fulcher and Dale Allen

Friday, Jan. 3rd

1st: Jan hart and Ann Fulcher

2nd: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette

Sunday January 5th

1st: Jan Hart and Gene Thompson

Belton Senior Center

Friday, Jan. 10

1st: Donald and Barbara Johnson

2nd: Robert Baugh and Norma Riddle

3rd: Tom and Barbara Hamff

4th: Jerry Rudolph and Marilyn VanSchoelandt

5th: Ed Phillips and Ken Potter