Sammons Bridge
Thursday, Jan 2
North/South
1st: Gene and Lois Miller
2nd: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon
3rd: Helen Sanderford and Mary Wilson
East/West
1st: Terry Bedsole and Owen Messenger
2nd: Mary Reid and Beverly Kermode
3rd: Pam Edwards and Faye Henley
4th: Rowland and Jan Bartoo
Bridge Studio of Temple
Monday, Dec. 30
1st: Lynn Sykes and Lennie Wilkins
2nd: Gene Thompson and Michelle Weller tied Ann Fulcher and Dale Allen
Friday, Jan. 3rd
1st: Jan hart and Ann Fulcher
2nd: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette
Sunday January 5th
1st: Jan Hart and Gene Thompson
Belton Senior Center
Friday, Jan. 10
1st: Donald and Barbara Johnson
2nd: Robert Baugh and Norma Riddle
3rd: Tom and Barbara Hamff
4th: Jerry Rudolph and Marilyn VanSchoelandt
5th: Ed Phillips and Ken Potter