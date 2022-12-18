Every Sunday afternoon, for the past five months, a collection of energetic and competitive veterans and friends come together at the West Temple Community Park to arm wrestle for the sake of sport, exercise and camaraderie.
Randy Rockholt, founder of the Temple Armwrestling Club, wanted to create a “judgment-free” environment for people like him to stay motivated to be healthy, active and work out.
“It’s easy to have goals and motivations when you’re younger,” Rockholt said. “Once I hit my 30s, I wanted to keep doing something that made me want to go to the gym. Ever since we’ve been arm wrestling, I haven’t missed a workout day. I’m extremely competitive.”
Rockholt’s efforts do not go unnoticed in the group as one of the members commented that he is the hardest to beat. This motivates other members to train to up their strength every week and motivates Rockholt to work on staying at the top.
“I hate to lose but humiliation is a good way to drive yourself,” Rockholt said. “The only way to get better is to practice. Arm wrestling is something you can do even in your 60s.”
Rockholt told the Telegram that many people reached out to him interested in joining the club but never fully commit to it. He believes it’s the embarrassment of potentially losing that keeps some away. His goal is to raise awareness of how inviting, competitive and judgment free the environment is. He plans on going to the Field House gym or the Titan Total Training gym to train. He also plans to arm wrestling others, offering $20 to those who beat him.
When he is not wrestling, Rockholt is a Department of Veterans Affairs physical therapist in Temple. He often recommends arm wrestling to a few of his patients that he feels might benefit from it.
William Flanagan is one of those patients. He is now the commentator and recorder for their wrestling matches.
“Randy recommended I try it and I did. It keeps you in shape. I get a good workout from it,” Flanagan said. “You know, being in this wheelchair, this activity helps my upper body. I’m 69 years old and these guys keep me young.”
Rockholt is the glue that brings everyone in attendance together despite their age, strength and confidence. When the team is under the pavilion training and arm wrestling, supportive cheers can be heard throughout the park.
One member of the team, Philip Friedman, brings his wife and children with him while he trains, and everyone knows who they are. Philip joked that arm wrestling is not something he has a natural inclination towards doing, but is an activity that he now looks forward to every week.
His wife, Linda Friedman, told the Telegram that Rockholt makes an incredible effort to create a safe space.
“Randy built this community from the ground up,” she said. “It’s family friendly with being at the park and inclusive. Women like me have even arm wrestled with them. No one says anything but encouraging words.”
The Temple Armwrestling club meets at 1 p.m. Sundays under one of the two pavilions at West Temple Community Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
Newcomers will be welcomed and taught new techniques to use while training and arm wrestling. The sessions are recorded and published onto their Facebook page: Temple Armwrestling, where more information can be found.