Daughters of the American Revolution scholarships
The National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution has begun accepting applications for one of its 83 available scholarships.
Applicants must be citizens of the United States and they must attend or plan to attend an accredited college or university in the U.S. Awards are on based on academic excellence, commitment to the field of study, and/or financial need.
The following documents and information are required as part of the application process:
A personal statement of 1,000 words or less setting forth your career objectives.
A recent copy of your high school transcript (must indicate class rank, size) and/or college and graduate school transcripts, as applicable. Your major must be indicated on your most recent transcript where a specific major is required. Home schooled students must include transcripts for grade nine through current year. If selected as a scholarship recipient an official copy mailed/emailed to DAR will be required.
Information required by specific scholarships such as financial need information, a letter of acceptance into a special program or a transcript stating you are in a special program like nursing or medicine, proof of tribal membership if an American Indian, or special test scores if in a graduate program (such as MCAT or LSAT).
Proof of United States citizenship; please photocopy one of the following documents: a birth certificate, naturalization papers, or the information page of your United States Passport. Cover all photographs. If listed, please blackout social security numbers.
A one-page document or listing of your extra-curricular activities, honors received, and scholastic achievements. The information to be uploaded should not exceed one-side of an 8 1/2 inch by 11 inch piece of paper.
All students must apply for the scholarship online at dar.academicworks.com. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2021. For questions, email scholarships@nsdar.org.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcounty newcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Dec. 2 Monthly Luncheon; Dec. 7 Chat N Canasta; Dec. 8 Tuesday Canasta; Dec. 11 TGIF Lunch; Dec. 12 Couples Night Out; Dec. 15 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg; Dec. 17 Meet and Greet Coffee; Dec. 18 Trail Blazers; and Dec. 21 Monday Canasta.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-791-4849.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will not meet until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
