SALADO — The Salado Area Republican Women raised a record $6,000 on June 7 during its 15th annual Fine China Luncheon and Fundraiser at Tenroc Ranch.
“I’ll admit, I was a skeptic,” event organizer Barclay McCort said about the event, which keeps growing every year. “Linda Hill, who recently passed away, started this event 15 years ago and I thought, ‘That’s crazy! Nobody’s gonna want to dress up and come to some fancy dinner.’ I was wrong and it’s grown every year.”
Nearly 200 people attended the fundraiser, which raised more than $6,000 – the most the event has ever raised. McCort said they normally average between $3,500-$3,700. Due to inflation, they had to raise the ticket price from $30-$40, but that did not stop people from attending.
“We were thinking we wouldn’t have as big of a turnout,” she said. “We were wrong.”
The event included lunch, a silent auction, a fashion show and decorated tables. This year, 24 people hosted tables, which can be decorated however the hosts or hostess chooses. Attendees arrived to bid on the silent auction, but also took the opportunity to browse the tables and voted on their favorite.
This year’s winning table was “Rock-N-Roll,” a tribute to rock music. The host received a $100 gift card for winning first place. Second place was “Magnolia Table,” which received a $75 gift card.
McCort said every host or hostess can do their own thing. One table that stood out to her was “Recognizing Our Veterans,” a patriotic-themed display in honor of the different branches of the U.S. military.
“The creativity is just something else,” she added. “It’s rather mind-boggling.”
The annual fundraiser helps support various causes. They present two scholarships to local graduates annually. They support local reading programs, send care packages to the deployed service members and care packages to support the border patrol. As a Republican organization, McCort said they also support conservative candidates in tight races. As a women’s organization, she said they usually support a female candidate.
Kit Whitehill, president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, was the event’s guest speaker.
“My short presentation focused on the important work TFRW does and the benefits of being a TFRW member,” she said. “I am privileged to visit our clubs, get to know their members, and learn about their projects.”
She told the attendees that Republican women have made a major impact on registering new Texas residents to vote. She said the Texas Federation of Republican Women, which is comprised of 162 clubs in the state, registered 10,000 new voters during the last election.
“Our women work hard whether it is working to get candidates elected, serving at the polls, testifying on legislation or volunteering in their own community,” Whitehill added. “Fun events like the Fine China Luncheon give our members an opportunity to slow down, enjoy time together and strengthen relationships within the organization. These events are also an opportunity to invite men and women who are not members to learn about and possibly join a fun yet powerful organization.”