The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, 119 W. French Ave. in Temple, recently formed a new community engagement board to support promotional, programming and fundraising efforts for the museum.
“We were really in need of local community leaders,” Susan Chandler, museum director, said in a news release. “I approached people who had already expressed to me a heart for preserving history and heritage, who value having a museum in the community and who hold a real love for Czech and central European culture. Every person I asked responded yes with enthusiasm.”
The community board will aid the museum as Temple grows.
“We’ve doubled in size in 30 years,” Board member Jeremy Jirasek of Jirasek said. “I don’t know if people that have moved to Temple would be aware of this Czech heritage that we have in our community without the Czech Heritage Museum.”
The museum is also calling for volunteer docents and tour guides.
“We are looking for people who enjoy talking with people and are willing to learn Czech history and share their own cultural experiences,” Chandler said. “We’ve made signing up for volunteer hours easy. You can sign up in three-hour increments and plan ahead. If all you can give is a few hours per month, we’ll take it.”
For information call 254-899-2935 or visit czechheritagemuseum.org.