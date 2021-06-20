Last month 180 adults became kids again at the Temple Children’s Museum inaugural Celebrity Host Dinner at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Themed tables for the evening of fun and games on May 6 centered around well-known children’s movies.
Table hosts were: Kathryn and Dr. Michael Hermans, “101 Dalmatians”; Dr. Bobby Ott, “Alice in Wonderland”; Brautigan Homes, “Cinderella”; Kelly Garzia, “Coco”; Medical Alliance, “Dumbo”; Dr. Barbara Probe, “Frozen”; Audrei and Roger Glick, “Kung Fu Panda”; Allison Dickson, “Moana”; Brian Wilkinson, “Peanuts and Charlie Brown”; Becky Montgomery, “Polar Express”; Dr. Patricia Jane Sulak, “Snow White, and the Seven Dwarfs”; Rod Henry, “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and Disney Themes; Dr. Carl Bradley, “Sound of Music”; Dr. Rebecca Riser, “Stuart Little”; Carla Stanley and crew, “The Lion King”; Seleese Thompson, “The Little Mermaid”; Sharon Bell, “The Wizard of Oz”; and Jessica Walker, “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”.
Micky and Minnie Mouse hobnobbed with local celebrities during the evening. Carol Koster dropped in from Kansas as Aunt Em and Sharon Bell as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz”. Other characters that kept people smiling and laughing were Helen Pickle as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Laura Pope as the Tin Man. Beverly Kermode kept people guessing as to whether she was Simba from The Lion King or the cowardly lion in the fictional Land of Oz.
The Lion King Table, designed by Carla Stanley, and her crew, won the Best Theme Award for costume, table decoration, and entertainment. The “Alice in Wonderland” table hosted by Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent for the Temple Independent School District, had the award-winning Best Costuming Table theme.
“The Little Mermaid” table, hosted by Seleese Thompson, owner of Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, raised the most donations during the live auction. Thompson took home a special trophy to keep until the next Celebrity Host annual event scheduled for April 2, 2022.
Kathryn Hermans and Diane Meyer dressed as two of the 101 Dalmatians. Dr. Michael Hermans’ Cruella de Vil costume had a Texas twist as he wore his cowboy boots instead of heels.
Audrei and Roger Glick’s costumes featured the Kung Fu Panda and Master Shifu. Lara Miller’s unique costume and makeup as a Tigress in “Kung Fu Panda” received many “Wow!” compliments. Doctors Barbara and Robert Probe’s costumes were a hit as Queen Elsa and Kristoff the Royal Ice Master and Deliverer from “Frozen”.
Rod Henry, president/CEO of The Temple Chamber of Commerce, donated Disney memorabilia sold during the live auction.
“The hosts and their table guests got into the spirit of the themes and came in awesome costumes making the evening exciting and fun! This first-time fundraiser was a great success for the Temple Children’s Museum, and we look forward to next year’s event being even larger. We are grateful to all our hosts, guests, donors, and businesses who helped make this Celebrity Host Dinner such a success,” TCM Board Fundraiser Chair Chonie Pischinger said.
Joelle Bedwell, president of the Temple Children’s Museum Board, said the event raised $52,000. Bedwell stated the Board is currently involved in strategic planning, guided by TCM Board Member Robin Battershell.
“A five-year plan includes building and maintaining quality museum experiences in the temporary location (at 11 N. Fourth St. Temple) as well as strategy to build in the museum’s permanent location at 204 S. Second,” Bedwell said.
For information about the museum visit www.templechildrensmuseum.org.