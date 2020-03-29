Sammons Bridge

Tuesday, March 10

North/South

1st: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle

2nd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin tied Wanda Myers and Helen Sanderford

East/West

1st: Linda Smith and Maxine Johnson

2nd: Pam Edwards and Terry Bedsole

3rd: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

Closed until further notice.

Bridge Studio of Temple

Monday, March 9

Overall Rank

Section A

1st: Jimmy LaFountain and Stephen Olson

2nd: George Fowler and Lyndon Phelps

3rd: Jan hart and Mary Adams

Section B

2nd: Pat Jodoin and Gene Thompson tied Dale Allen ad Janice Walker

Tuesday, March 10

1st: Mary Adams and Jan Hart

Wednesday, March 11

1st: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette

2nd: Gene Thompson and Pat Jodoin

Friday, March 13

1st: Jan Hart and Mary Adams

Sunday, March 15

1st: Gene Thompson and Peggy Downey

Closed until further notice.

Belton Senior Center

Closed until further notice.