Sammons Bridge
Tuesday, March 10
North/South
1st: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle
2nd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin tied Wanda Myers and Helen Sanderford
East/West
1st: Linda Smith and Maxine Johnson
2nd: Pam Edwards and Terry Bedsole
3rd: Rowland and Jan Bartoo
Closed until further notice.
Bridge Studio of Temple
Monday, March 9
Overall Rank
Section A
1st: Jimmy LaFountain and Stephen Olson
2nd: George Fowler and Lyndon Phelps
3rd: Jan hart and Mary Adams
Section B
2nd: Pat Jodoin and Gene Thompson tied Dale Allen ad Janice Walker
Tuesday, March 10
1st: Mary Adams and Jan Hart
Wednesday, March 11
1st: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette
2nd: Gene Thompson and Pat Jodoin
Friday, March 13
1st: Jan Hart and Mary Adams
Sunday, March 15
1st: Gene Thompson and Peggy Downey
Closed until further notice.
Belton Senior Center
Closed until further notice.