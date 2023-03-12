AUSTIN — Though I’ve visited here on many occasions, there are so many things I have yet to discover about why we should “keep it weird.” My sister was visiting from Atlanta and wanted to learn more about the city, so we decided to book a tour.
Not even the gloomy weather and light drizzle could dampen our mood. We met our tour guide Ike, with Austin Detours, at the Austin Visitor’s Center. As we ventured downtown, Ike explained that the tour would normally include several stops to explore and take photos, but due to the weather, we would only stop at a few notable locations.
The city was dotted with colorful murals not even cloudy windows could mute. Our first stop was in front of muralist Chris Rogers’ “We Rise” on the corner of 12th and Chicon. Bearing the faces of notable figures such as Barbara Jordan, James Brown, Beyoncé and many more, Rogers created the work to celebrate East Austin’s Black community.
Another notable art piece was the vividly colorful “Rhapsody,” created by University of Texas Art Professor John Yancey as a tribute to East Austin’s musical past. It consists of over 50,000 vibrant mosaic tiles, spans 50 feet and took three years to complete.
As we approached Franklin Barbecue, I was astonished at the number of people waiting in a line wrapped around the block. Touted as “the best barbecue in the known universe,” the family-owned business has been an Austin staple since 2009. Famous visitors include Barack Obama, Gordon Ramsey and Kanye West. Be prepared to wait your turn. Owner Aaron Franklin is a stickler about line-cutting or space holding.
On our way back, we were treated to a stop at Nuha’s Sinful Desserts for complimentary cookies. The names of the sweets were clever and made them even more appealing. My sister chose the “Greedy,” a s’more themed confection made with graham crackers, chocolate chips and toasted marshmallows. I opted for the “Lust,” a red velvet flavored delight made with buttermilk, cocoa powder and chocolate chips. They tasted heavenly.
The iconic “Greetings From Austin” mural was the last stop on the tour. We took pictures and enjoyed our cookies on the ride back.
Overall, it was a great experience, though it may take a few more tours and better weather to see everything the city has to offer.