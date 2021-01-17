Studio 2220 in Temple has a passion for music, and Rodney Pyeatt, its in-house producer and guitarist, is ready to help other area musicians achieve their goals.
“What we intend to do is provide very high-quality, low-cost, post-pandemic prices for people who want to achieve their lifelong dreams,” Rodney Pyeatt told the Telegram. “The service entails a good facility with good AWS software, good hardware and a really good technician.”
Pyeatt — who has worked with artists including Selena, Rick Trevino, Stoney LaRue and Los Lobos — noted how the roadways to success have been widened in recent years.
“With marketing in the (digital) world, success, both economically and socially, is not indicative of age anymore,” he said. “The world is looking for that next person, and we feel like we have the qualifications and the skills to help people do that ... to reach for their dreams.”
The 56-year-old hopes Studio 2220 can help give those becoming musicians direction.
“A lot of people ask, ‘where do you start?’ Well we know that answer,” he said. “We know the products that you need, and we know a lot of the marketing techniques that you need.”
Pyeatt said Studio 2220, at 2220 W. Ave. H in Temple, is currently offering access to its recording studio for $50 per hour — a rate that requires a five-hour booking.
“It’s $50 a hour for the studio, and if you come in and don’t need a producer, I’ll be there for advice or consultation,” he said. “But for $50 an hour you get the studio … and there’s dozens of quality instruments and microphones.”
However, if musicians desire Pyeatt’s production skill set, he too is available for hire.
“If you want to hire me as a producer … what you do is you call and negotiate a day rate on top of that,” he said. “Then if you want me to play then we can negotiate that, too.”
With five decades of professional musicianship under his belt, Pyeatt is willing to compromise.
“These are desperate times, so talk to us and let us know what you can afford,” he said.
Despite noting how some musicians are rather particular with studio sound, Pyeatt said, "you can’t help that.”
“But some people may just love (Studio 2220). We’re hoping someone, who’s looking to sell a lot of records, comes in and does a project here. If that record strikes a chord with musicians then they could come here. Everything is word of mouth.”
For information about Studio 2220 call 254-718-7000 or visit its Facebook page at bit.ly/38LyH7m.