Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the first-floor courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the country’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The group meets the fourth Monday of the month, except May and December, in the Bell County Courthouse. For information call 254-933-5917.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Harris Community Center, 201 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Arbnor Shala will give a video interview about living life under socialism. After taking all the necessary steps to come to the U.S., he is now a local restaurant owner.
Salado Area Republican Women
Salado Area Republican Women will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The guest speaker will be Cyd West of 1st Community Mortgage of Harker Heights. West is a longtime member of the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and will share how local communities are involved with the “Wreaths for Vets” program, which honors fallen service members.
The “Wreaths for Vets” program is part of the “Wreaths Across America” initiative. During this event, which takes place the Saturday before Thanksgiving, wreaths are placed on the graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The wreaths are collected the second Saturday of January. The program is funded through donations and each year the effort requires hundreds of volunteers.
The meeting includes a meal, which costs $15. Reservations must be made by Monday, Oct. 19. To make a reservation, contact Shirley Stephenson at steppnup@embarqmail.com of at 254-338-5717.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities for October include: Monday Canasta on Oct. 19; Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg on Oct. 20; Popcorn Bridge on Oct. 21; Exploring Wines on Oct. 24; Valentine Bridge on Oct. 27; and a Fun Lunch on Oct. 28.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will not meet until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Rotary Club of Killeen Heights
The Rotary Club of Killeen Heights will hold a fundraiser supporting the fight against polio 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Brick & Forge Taporoom in Killeen.
For more information email khrotarypres@gmail.com.
