The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, 119 W. French Ave. in Temple, will reopen on Wednesday and Susan Chandler, the facility’s director, is excited to see a facet of the Texan-Czech experience reopen.
“I am just really excited to open up again,” she said. “If a family would like to come for a private tour, they can just give us a call.”
Chandler said the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, which operates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, will have COVID-19 safety measures in place for the reopening.
“We’re going to be following all of the COVID-19 guidelines,” Chandler said. “We’re a small museum and we can limit things. We’ve done some virtual tours that worked well, so I think we can do a kind of hybrid (system).”
She highlighted how the Czech Heritage Museum is offering annual membership packages this year — with rates that range from $24 to $1,000.
“Annual Memberships and Sustaining Memberships provide the Czech Heritage Museum with a dependable base of revenue used to sustain the educational programs, exhibits, artifact and library collections, research, tours and longevity of the Czech Heritage Museum,” according to its website. “Sustaining Memberships include free admissions and other reciprocal benefits at more than 1000 museums in North America through the North American Reciprocal Museum program (NARM).”
The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center is aiming to raise $120,000 through memberships in 2021, Chandler said.
Meanwhile, general admission at the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center is $4 for adults and $2 for children, according to its website.
Film nights at the Beltonian
The museum’s monthly movie nights at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, also are scheduled to return a night prior. Screenings of “Schindler’s List” will run at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center. Other upcoming film screenings include “My Antonia” on Feb. 2 and “Chuck Norris vs. Communism” on March 9.
Masks are required and social distancing measures will be implemented.
“A lot of times we will talk and have discussions before or after the movie about the (film),” Chandler said. “In the past, almost all of them were in the Czech language with English subtitles. But this year, I’m taking a different approach.”
Chandler said this year’s films have English audio.
Although screenings will be free to the public, The Beltonian Theatre will be accepting donations at the door.
“Donations are accepted at the door and we’re also looking for sponsorship projects,” Chandler said. “Those interested (in sponsorship projects) can email me at CzechHeritageMuseum@gmail.com.”
For information about the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center call 254-899-2935 or visit czechheritagemuseum.org.