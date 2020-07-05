Salado Museum and College Park is hosting a special exhibit of military war photographs in the Lucile A. Robertson Center during the month of July. The large collection includes images taken during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. The museum exhibit also includes military uniforms and other artifacts.
“We chose this year to host the exhibit as it marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 45th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam conflict,” said Dave Swarthout, Salado Museum executive director. “We are proud to provide an opportunity for the public to view these incredibly moving photographs and see firsthand the sacrifices that were made to protect our freedom.”
The collection of 3- by-3-foot photo panels were formerly displayed in a military museum at Fort Hood.
The Salado Museum military exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, July 1-30, and is free to the public. Donations are accepted.
“Please bring your entire family to view and learn from these photos and artifacts. We are observing all COVID-19 guidelines and the space in our hall is large enough for safe social distancing,” Swarthout said.
For more information visit www.saladomuseum.org; call 254-947-5232; or email director@saladomuseum.org.
The Salado Museum and College Park is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes and preserves the pioneer history of Salado, Texas, and Salado College. The museum is located at 423 S. Main St. College Park is just south of the museum. www.saladomuseum.org.