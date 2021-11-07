The sound of bagpipes will once again fill the air in the Village of Salado as the annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games returns Nov. 12-14.
This year’s event, which is sponsored by the Salado Museum and College Park, features music, genealogy workshops and Scottish highland games, and will take place at Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The weekend begins on Friday evening with the Calling of the Clans at 6 p.m. on the Salado creekside just north of the museum building.
“This is a solemn torchlight ceremony that recreates the coming together of the ancient Scottish clans to fight with Robert the Bruce for Scotland’s freedom in 1314 at Bannockburn,” the Salado Museum said on its website.
Following the Calling, a welcome social and buffet supper will be held in the Lucile A. Robertson Center at the museum.
Festivities continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Johnny’s Outback.
Friday’s schedule
1 p.m.: A Lecture in Word and Song by Scottish Singer and Folklorist Ed Miller, Lucile A. Robertson Center at the museum.
6 p.m.: Calling of the Clans Torchlight Ceremony – creek side north of the museum.
6:30 p.m.: Welcome social with light buffet dinner (ticketed event), Lucile A. Robertson Center at the museum.
Saturday activities
at Johnny’s Outback
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Clan tents, Scottish Highland games, pipe and drum competitions, live Celtic music, Celtic marketplace.
Noon: Official opening of the Gathering and parade of the bands and clans.
1:30 p.m.: Shortbread contest.
2 p.m.: Bonniest Knees contest.
7 p.m.: Tartan Dinner at the Stagecoach Inn (advanced reservations required).
Sunday activities
at Johnny’s Outback
9 a.m.: Kirkin’ o the Tartan traditional devotional service.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Pipe band competition, live Celtic music, children’s Highland games, “Scottish Dress” pet parade and contest, clan tents, shopping, and food.
2:30 p.m.: Parade of bands and closing ceremony.
For tickets and information visit saladomuseum.org.