The Lake Belton Trash Getters will host a cleanup session at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, at Cedar Ridge Park in Belton.
This year the event, in its second year on Lake Belton, will benefit the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center.
“I am pleased to give you the chance to help the CAC with their summer youth camp,” the Lake Belton Trash Getters said in a news release. “Many children would love and benefit from attending (the children’s summer camp program), but due to lack of funds they are unable to do so.”
The collective, therefore, is calling on area residents and businesses to partner with the Lake Belton “Gator Getters” by donating money and/or individual prizes.
Each sponsorship level available — baby gator, $100; teen gator, $250; adult gator, $500; grandpa gator, $1,000; and grandma gator, $1,500 or more — will land the donor’s name on event T-shirts and a banner.
“The CAC will use all funds given to them to help these children attend the camp,” the group said in a news release. “One of their projects is to have the children make robots out of the water bottles collected. They are thrilled to partner with us to help keep our lake beautiful.”
Sponsors currently include Extracto Banks, Altrusa International Temple, Marine Outlet, Advanced Bobcat Solutions, Don Ringler Chevrolet, Silo inn, Lone Star Power Washing, Shumate Electrical Services, Zooty’s Boutique, Belfor Property Restoration, 190 Trailer Repairs and Service, and Lakewood Veterinary Center.
“We are totally blown away by the support we are receiving to clean up Lake Belton,” the Lake Belton Trash Getters, which held its final planning meeting on Thursday evening, said in a Facebook post. “This proves to be one of the largest lake cleanup years to date.”
All activities — including breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22 — will begin from the Turkey Roost Pavillion at Cedar Ridge Park.
The group will have alligators with sponsor bandanas hidden around the lake on trash to help those either kayaking, jet skiing, boating, canoeing or walking the shoreline. The alligators will have special prizes attached to them. Prizes also will be awarded for the largest group participating and for the most, best and strangest trash brought in.
Sponsors may mail checks to: CAC c/o Sue Steakley, 40 Woodland Point Loop, Belton, TX 76513. For information call 254-913-7476.