Belton Rotary Club
The Belton Rotary Club Meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker on Feb. 8 will be David Tuma, owner/editor of the Belton Journal.
Rotarians and guests are invited.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and meetings also are available via Zoom. For information email lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend the meetings.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, Contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming activities for February are: 2/7 Chat N’ Canasta, 2/8 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/9 Wednesday Canasta, 2/11 TGIF Lunch, 2/12 Sassy Singles, 2/14 Bookworms and Dominoes, 2/15 Bunco, 2/16 Popcorn Bridge, 2/17 Meet and Greet, 2/18 Trailblazers, 2/19 Exploring Wines, 2/21 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 2/22 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/23 Fun Lunch, 2/24 Heritage Seekers, and 2/28 Well Read Women, Knit and Crochet, and Monday Canasta.
Books for Lunch
Dr. Claudette Morgan-Scott from Harker Heights will present her book “Vision: From Invisible to Visible” at the next Books for Lunch group meeting at noon Wednesday in the board room on third floor of Temple Public Library 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Originally from England, Dr. Morgan-Scott has lived in the U.S. for 22 years.
She has worked in business development based on Christian principles for the past 25 years and served as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M and specializes in humanitarian programs.
She also serves as the pastor at Legacy Center on FM 439 between Belton and Killeen. The concepts outlined in this book can be used for personal growth as well as organizational development in business and faith based organizations.
Attendees may bring their lunch if they wish. Mask wearing is encouraged and group members will practice social distancing.
Books for Lunch is jointly sponsored by the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library. For information call 774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Seaton Cemetery Association
The Seaton Cemetery Association will meet 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Seaton Church fellowship building, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Anyone with questions or concerns may call 254-721-8587.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the North Bell County Annex, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Historical commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in room 117 of the historic courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
There will be a short business meeting followed by a program.
Rick Miller, author and former Bell County attorney, will discuss various chapters from his book, “Blood Bell County” and the research involved in writing the book, which recounts episodes of 19th and 20th century violence in the county. Included are accounts of Native American fights and massacres that plagued early settlers, post-Civil War violence, capital murder cases and the murder of Doyle Johnson in Temple by Bonnie and Clyde.
The meeting is open the public.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at country lane apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Jessica Johnson from the Temple Police Department will speak about human trafficking.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.