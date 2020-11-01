SALADO — Buyers at a local pumpkin sale could not be scared off this year, despite an ongoing pandemic, with a local store seeing record sales.
The annual pumpkin sale at Fletcher’s Books & Antiques ended earlier than normal this year after selling out of all of its stock. Proceeds from the sale are donated each year to St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church which is located on the same property as the store.
Tyler Fletcher, who owns the store, said this was the most successful year he has seen since the event began many years ago.
“We started (the sale) about 15 years ago … at our mother church in Belton, St. Luke’s, which is now closed,” Fletcher said. “It was originally begun as an outreach to bring people to the church, and it was going to be a safe place where you can bring children, buy pumpkins and enjoy a Halloween carnival.”
Before the start of this year’s sale Fletcher said he was able to get several thousand pumpkins, more than in some previous years due to a better harvest for farmers.
Having this large stock of the orange gourds sell out, when in previous years more than 100 would still be remaining at this point in the year, was a large part of what surprised Fletcher. He said at the end of many years of the sale he has had to donate the remaining pumpkins to farmers for their pigs to eat before they go bad.
Fletcher said he believes the increase in the number of people coming to get a pumpkin this year is due to families not planning on going out trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins instead.
“It seemed to me that (the sales) made perfect sense, it is the best year that we have ever had for pumpkin sales,” Fletcher said. “(Carving pumpkins) is one of these small pleasures that is affordable and that you can do in the safety of your own home.