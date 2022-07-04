Honor society
Lake Belton Middle School principal Erica Garrett recently inducted Henry Mead into the National Junior Honor Society.
Henry serves on the student council; participates in football, track, golf and socce; and plays clarinet in the band. He also competes in UIL Number Sense, Science and Impromptu Speaking.
He is the grandson of the late Mary Elizabeth and Charles Henry “Chuck” Mead of Belton.
Dean’s list
Heather Johnson, a 2019 Little River-Academy graduate and a senior at Texas State University in San Marcos majoring in business management with a human resources concentration, made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. She will graduate from the university this fall.