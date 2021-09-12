Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held it’s first regular meeting this September. The chapter held a welcoming ceremony for transfers and new members. New members take the Oath of Membership and receive copies of their application, all genealogical documentation and a copy of the Constitution.
For more information on membership or service opportunities contact bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets via the online Zoom platform 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The group also holds hybrid in-person meetings once a month at Spare Time, 5434 205 Loop in Temple. The hybrid in-person meetings are scheduled for Sept. 15, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
The group also is holding an open house event online via Zoom. For information on joining the Zoom meetings email TXStarsvppr@gmail. com.
The group helps people become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. From young professionals to experienced managers to those seeking personal growth, participants will find a supportive group that shares their goals.
Salado Ladies Community League Jingle Walk
Tickets are now available for the Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk shopping program for businesses along Salado’s “Magic Mile”.
The Jingle Walk will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
A “passport” for the event costs $25. The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located. The passport will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable participants to be eligible for a door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from this event will be used by the Salado Ladies Community League to provide college scholarships and grants to many non-profit agencies within the Village of Salado.
For information visit salado ladiescommunityleague.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
Upcoming activities for September include: 9/13 Dominoes and Book Worms, 9/14 Tuesday Canasta and Singing Bluebonnets, 9/15 Popcorn Bridge, 9/16 Meet and Greet, 9/17 Trailblazers, 9/20 Mah Jongg, 9/21 Bunco, 9/22 Fun Lunch, 9/25 Exploring Wines, 9/27 Monday Canasta, Crochet/Knitting, Well Read Women, 9/28 Valentine Bridge, Singing Bluebonnets, and 9/30 Heritage Seekers.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
On Sept. 16, the group’s District Governor, Angela Cases, will visit the club and share her goals for the new Lion year.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. Lion Club International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
The group will discuss and make preparations for the upcoming 51st Annual Gem and Mineral Show. A short business meeting also will be held.
The group is open to the public and welcomes new members who are interested in finding gemstones, rocks, fossils, and working with them or just collecting them.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The group will celebrate Constitution Day. The featured speaker will be Tom Giovanetti, president of the Institute for Policy Innovation. IPI is a free-market public policy research organization based in Dallas. Giovanetti writes for IPI and other publications on a wide variety of policy topics. Giovanetti will speak on “The Presumption of Liberty in the Constitution”.
Cost is $15 per person and no reservations are required. For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will not meet this month due to the surge of the new variants with COVID. For more information contact Buddy Stewart 254-657-2773.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 East St. in Belton. The program for Sept. 14 will be about the Monteith Title Company.
All Rotarians and guests are invited.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all skill levels. The group holds occasional workshops for learning opportunities.
For information call 409-313-0611.
