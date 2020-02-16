The 2020 Day for Women, presented by the Temple Daily Telegram, will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
This year’s event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer shopping, workshops, door prizes and a luncheon featuring Killeen singer-songwriter Rose Short, fresh from her appearance as a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Luncheon tickets cost $25 and include admission to the vendor area and door prize eligibility. General admission tickets cost $10 and include admission to the vendor area and eligibility for door prizes. Tickets can be purchased in advance from CentralTexasTickets.com, and will also be sold at the door. Luncheon tickets will cost $35 at the door, if available.
More than 60 vendors are set to attend, featuring everything from clothing, jewelry and makeup to local businesses, venues, professional services and much more.
A style show, presentations and demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day.
Rose Short, 35, is a former corrections officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2002. She began performing at age 5 in Germany, where her father was stationed with the military. She performed with the Pointer Sisters when she was 7. She founded the Harker Heights gospel choir. Her childhood dream came true in 2007 when she performed at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York.
Short won the affection and votes of millions of television viewers during her stint on Season 17 of “The Voice.” She finished fourth in the competition.
Short will tell her story and perform during the Day for Women luncheon.
All attendees will have an opportunity to meet Short in the vendor area after the luncheon.