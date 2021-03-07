Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. Some Newcomers Club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Upcoming planned activities for March are: 3/1 Chat N’ Canasta, 3/3 Popcorn Bridge, 3/8 Bookworms, 3/9 Tuesday Canasta, 3/12 TGIF Lunch, 3/13 Couples Night Out, 3/16 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg, 3/17 Popcorn Bridge, 3/18 Meet N’ Greet Coffee, 3/19 Trailblazers, 3/23 Virtual Get-together, 3/24 Fun Lunch, and 3/27 Exploring Wines.
For information on joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com, and for information about activities, contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the recent temporary closing of the Hilton from storm damage, the group will not meet in person until April 1.
The guest speaker for the group’s April 15 meeting will be Shannon Gowan, director of the local Ronald McDonald House. Those who plan to attend the in-person meetings will be asked to follow mask and social distancing guidelines. Club meetings also are available using the Zoom platform.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart and the group’s motto is “We Serve”. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell Extension Education Association
The county clubs for Extension are resuming meetings after a year of cancelations.
The plans for March include the Tanglefoot Club meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, at Clem’s on 57th Street in Temple. All members are encouraged to attend to catch up on each other and share a lunch.
All Bell Extension Association members are invited to attend a county meeting at the AgriLife office in Belton at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15.
Leedale Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, Ocker Brethren Church. Jackie McLaughlin, AgriLife Extension agent, will present a program. Following their meeting, members of the Tanglefoot and Tejas clubs are invited to come join them at 10:30 a.m. for an open grief “share” session for prayer and to talk about memories of BEEA members the group has recently lost, as well as any personal deaths members of the group have experienced recently. There will not be any food but there will be coffee and water.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet Saturday, March 13, at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10:20 a.m. Members will vote on new chapter officers and will hear about “Pig Stands in Early Texas” for the main program. The chapter winner of the fourth grade essay contest, Kylie Blanco, will read her essay on Anson Jones, the last president of the Republic of Texas.
Attendees can purchase lunch after the meeting. Any lady interested in Texas history is invited to attend. Members can help interested ladies with eligibility questions.
Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior and application guidelines are now available by emailing BettyMartinRegent@aol.com.
Applications are due by Wednesday, March 31. The scholarship winner will be announced by May.
To be eligible, the student must be a high school senior attending a Bell County public or private high school or home schooled in Academy, Bartlett, Belton, Holland, Rogers, Salado, Temple or Troy. The scholarship is for tuition at any Texas college or university. Students must have a cumulative high school GPA of 85 of above.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
There will be a business meeting, refreshments, and a program on a selected gem and mineral subject. Visitors and new members are welcome. The group’s goal is to promote earth sciences and to share this information with others.
Members of the group hope to hold their annual show in October. The event had to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Bell County Retired School Employees
As of March 1 the Bell County Retired School Employees Association has officially started its membership drive for 2021-2022, which ends September 1. Registered members should have received by postal mail their registration form and other information to complete. Members are asked to return the forms with $45, which covers $35 state and $10 local dues, to Millie Henn, 4301 Spanish Oak Rd., Temple, TX 76502.
The Membership Committee will have a drawing for returning members and new members who pay both state and local dues. The winner receives a paid 2021-2022 membership and a full refund.
In other business, members are reminded to:
1) Get online and view Facebook/BCRSEA, THE INSIDE LINE/TRTA.
2)Daylight Savings- March 14.
3) Make sure you take your new United health insurance card to your provider to avoid delay, if you have difficulty contact Shirley Boyd sboyd2@mac.com.
4) Get your Covid vaccine through your physician or at Walgreen’s or bellcountyhealth.org.
5) Executive Board Zoom meeting is 2 p.m. March 25.
6) Contact robin.battershell@gmail.com if you are interested on serving on a particular committee such as membership, legislative, public relations, benefits, etc.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
Carol Koster will present the Cultural Program. Those attending the meeting are asked to wear a mask and use safe social distancing measures. For information call President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit bspinternational.org/home.php
American Legion Post No. 183
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett.
The post also has announced several upcoming events. A spaghetti dinner will take place 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The post’s monthly breakfast will take place 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20. A special dinner will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. All meals will be available to go and diners may also eat on site. All meals cost $5 each or four for $15.
During each of these events, all COVID-19 recommendations and precautions will be followed to include face masks, social distancing, and use of hand sanitizer.
