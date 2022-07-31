Darth Vader meets Darth Maul next weekend in Belton.
Actors who portrayed the iconic Star Wars villians — Tom O’Connell (in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”) and Ray Park (in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”), respectively — will be among the celebrities, artists and other pop culture guests at the 2022 Bell County Comic Con.
The two-day superhero-themed event will feature more than 300 exhibitors, as well as 30 panels and workshops with actors, writers and creators of movies, television and comic books. Special events — such as dinner with Comic Con guests — also are planned.
“Bell County Comic Con is a wholesome family friendly event for our community!” the organization said on its website. “There will be artists, superheroes, comic and toy exhibitors, games, cosplay contests, celebrity guests and much more!”
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug 6-7 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
Special guests for the event include movie and television actors Tom Arnold (“True Lies,” “Austin Powers” and “Rosanne”) and Clint Howard (“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Star Trek” and “The Andy Griffith Show”); “Encanto” actor Mauro Castillo; “Home Improvement” favorites Richard Karn and Debbie Dunning; “Walking Dead” actor Seth Gilliam; Judith Hoag and Brian Tochi of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” fame; Sean Kannan of “Karate Kid III” and other actors and writers of several animated and fantasy television shows.
Eisner Award-winning illustrator Dave Dorman, best known for his comic book work for “Star Wars” and “Batman”, is joined by other artists and comic creators such as Ben Dunn, Matthew Weldon, Timothy Lim and Juan Carlos Ramos.
Wrestling stars John “JBL” Layfield and Mickie James also will make appearances.
Bell County Comic Con attracted more than 32,000 attendees in 2021 after a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Safety guidelines will be in place, including hand sanitizing stations and regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces such as handles, buttons and handrails.
“Bell County Comic Con is committed to providing a clean and safe convention for all attendees, guests, exhibitors, volunteers, and staff,” the organization said. “We will be following current federal, state and local recommendations regarding events and gatherings. Changes you may not notice have been implemented and will be reflected in the layout and operations of the event. Additionally, our venue, the Bell County Expo Center, is working diligently to maintain the highest standard of cleanliness throughout the event.”
“While we want everyone to be able to attend BCCC 2022, if you feel ill or have cold/flu/covid symptoms, we ask that you please stay home,” Comic Con officials said. “Please continue to practice good personal hygiene and wash your hands frequently.”
The event will also feature wider aisles to increase social distancing. Bag checks will be conducted at each entry and props that resemble weapons must be marked and tagged.
Cosplay — dressing in superhero or fantasy costumes — is a popular activity at Bell County Comic Cons, with contests and photo opportunities.
Chris Hinkley of Belton, a lieutenant for the Harker Heights Police Department, dressed up as Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett at last year’s event.
“He’s the bounty hunter that captured Han Solo,” Hinckley told the Telegram in 2021. “This character was once seen for about seven minutes and everybody likes him.”
Tanner Finch of Killeen, a combat medic stationed at Fort Hood, wore a complete Spider-Man outfit to the 2021 Comic Con.
“So far it’s pretty cool,” he told a Telegram reporter. “There are a lot of people taking pictures. It’s good entertainment.”
Adult weekend passes are $55, while a Saturday pass is $40 and a Sunday pass is $35.
Weekend passes for military, emergency responders, health care workers and teachers are $40.
Weekend passes are $15 for teenagers 13-17 and $10 for children 4-12.
Badges can be picked up early Aug. 3-5 at the Expo.
For information and tickets visit www.bellcountycomiccon.com.
“Come dressed up in your favorite costume, cosplay, or superhero tee and celebrate all that is amazing with us for two epic days!” Comic Con officials said.