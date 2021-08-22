Trombonist Altin Sencalar, a Temple High School graduate who currently serves as an adjunct professor of music at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, announced that his latest album, “Reconnected,” will be released Aug. 27.
Sencalar, whose familial name translates to “entertainer,” is a musician born into Mexican and Turkish cultures. Sencalar leans heavily into his heritage to find a new sound that combines Afro-Latin, Turkish and jazz musical traditions.
“Reconnected” is Sencalar’s third album as a bandleader and it is dedicated to his two grandfathers, John Fernando Garcia, who passed away in December 2020, and his Turkish grandfather, Bulent Sencalar, who still resides in Turkey.
The album features a carefully orchestrated chordless trio highlighting trombone as the lead voice. Each part is written with the specific musicians and their respective personalities in mind. For this albums distinctive style, Sencalar composed with the relationship between music and dance in mind.
“This style is greatly influenced by salsa music,” Sencalar said.
Joining Sencalar on the album is Daniel Dufour on drums and Utah Hamrick on bass. The album also features saxophonist Roxy Coss and three-time Grammy winner Pete Rodriguez on trumpet.
The album is being released through Next Level, an imprint of the Outside in Music record label that helps promote early career artists. For information visit www.outsideinmusic.com/nextlevel.