The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will feature several quality exhibits, guest artists, live music and lecturers during the 2023-24 college year.
“Join the College of Visual and Performing Arts on an exciting journey through our upcoming season where you will meet acclaimed guest artists, accomplished faculty, and our talented students,” the university said in a news release. “From the melodious sounds in our concert halls to characters coming to life on stage to the shifting perspectives of our visual artists, you will be transported to different worlds as each event holds a story waiting to be discovered.”
The university also noted changes this year about its performing arts programs. This year, the regular performance time is shifting to 7 p.m. “We hope this makes it a little easier for you to attend events and get back home at a reasonable hour,” the university said.
Also, several of the events require tickets. For more information, see the event details online at umhb.edu/pac. Patrons also may call the box office at 254-295-5999 to reserve tickets. Patrons are asked to arrive 20-30 minutes before the start of each show to take their seat. Unclaimed seats may be released to walk-up guests beginning 15 minutes before an event begins. Latecomers will only be seated at appropriate breaks in the performance.
“We delight in celebrating the power of artistic expression. Whether you are a seasoned arts enthusiast or just beginning your exploration, there is something for everyone here,” the university said.
Here’s a look at the highlights as provided by Dr. Robert Pendergraft, Fine Arts Experience coordinator at the Belton-based university:
•The Nature of Things — An exhibition featuring works by artists Barbara Fontaine-White and Hershall Seals. Two diverse bodies of work that push the boundaries of the expected and challenge nuanced engagements with the natural world. Their use of materiality to explore concepts disrupts the act of seeing the objects as their materials or as the things they resemble and offer new ways of thinking about the relationship between people, art, and nature. Sept. 6-21, Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, Art Gallery. There will be a 5 p.m. reception on Sept. 7.
•Visiting Artist Laura Gleissner — Laura plays with perception and visual distortion extruding information of color, line, shape, texture, and reflection from architectural references. Her works create beautiful abstractions of man-made architectural interior and exteriors that invite viewers to examine and engage their senses in a new way. Artist Talk: Sept. 14, 2 p.m., Brindley Auditorium, Room 102.
•UMHB Art Faculty Exhibition — Showcase of new works created by UMHB art faculty. The show features various modes of creation and conceptual explorations from plein air paintings to epoxy resin sculptures to wax collages. Sept. 27 – Oct. 12, Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, Art Gallery; Reception: Sept. 28, 5 p.m.; Artist Talks Oct, 3, 2 p.m. and Oct. 10, 2 p.m., Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, Room 221.
•Senior Exhibitions — Exhibitions for graduating art majors. Oct. 18-Dec. 1, Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, Art Gallery.
•Fall Pottery Sale — Featuring hand-made pottery created by UMHB students. Nov. 15, 10-5, King Street
•Bits and Pieces — Artist and educator Lauren Yandell will showcase two bodies of work that she creates simultaneously. Jan. 16 – Feb, 8, Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, Art Gallery; Reception: Jan. 17, 5 p.m.; Artist Talk on Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.
•Melia Pottery — Christopher Melia makes functional ceramic vessels with an emphasis on surface textures. His work is about merging physical and mental comfort with functionality and aesthetic design, about making pieces that are appealing to both touch and to sight. Every aspect of his pottery – design, creation, glazing, firing – is about cultivating an ultimate sense of comfort so that the end user can appreciate and connect with it. Feb. 15 – March 6, Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, Art Gallery; Reception: Feb. 15, 5 p.m.
•UMHB Student Art Competition — This exhibition is juried annually by an accomplished arts professional and provides students with real-world experience. All currently enrolled UMHB students are eligible to submit artwork for consideration. March 20 - April 4, Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, Art Gallery; Reception and Award Presentation: March 21, 5 p.m.
•Senior Exhibitions — Exhibitions for graduating art majors. April 10-May 4, Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, Art Gallery.
•Spring Pottery Sale — Featuring hand-made pottery created by UMHB students. April 17, 10-5, King Street.
The university is offering several musical performances by guest artists, including:
•Imani Winds — A twice Grammy nominated ensemble, the wind quartet is renowned for its dynamic playing and adventurous programming. The show will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
•Heather Sorenson — Sorenson, a Christian singer-songwriter, will return to the Baugh Performance Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after her successful residency at UMHB in 2020. “Eclectic in her musicianship, she easily maneuvers contemporary, traditional, and classical genres of music,” the university said.
•Fort Worth Symphony — Opening the New Year, the symphony will offer a performance at UMHB on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
•Modern Dickinson, Songs for Voice and Piano — Through music written after 2000, this show on Tuesday, Feb. 27, will explore the poetry of Emily Dickinson through a modern lens. The show features three Grammy award-winning singers, Sonja DuToit Tengblad, Dann Coakwell and Michelle Schumann.
•Adventures of Prince Achmed — Multi-instrumental quartet Invoke will perform a live score of “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” a 1926 film by silhouette animation pioneer Lotte Reiniger, on Tuesday, April 2.