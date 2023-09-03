Imani Winds

Grammy-nominated wind quintet Imani Winds will open the 2023-2024 guest artist series at UMHB with a performance at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center in Belton.

 Courtesy photo

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will feature several quality exhibits, guest artists, live music and lecturers during the 2023-24 college year.

