Emily Patton and her husband, Josh Patton, have seen firsthand the hardships that cancer and its treatment can cause.
However, the pair, who operate Two Maids & A Mop of Temple, hope to bring some relief during a time of suffering.
“By focusing on what’s needed in their homes, we hope to help cancer patients focus on their health and their families,” Emily Patton said. “Giving back is an important part of our business and our staff is honored to provide a clean, safe, healthy home to local cancer patients in need.”
To tackle that feat, Two Maids & A Mop of Temple, which launched its franchise in November of 2020, has partnered with Cleaning for a Reason.
Through its partnership with the nonprofit organization, Two Maids & A Mop of Temple is assisting area cancer patients by cleaning two homes per month for two consecutive months. The service is free of charge and is expected to be an ongoing resource for area cancer patients.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic, we are here to support families, especially the cancer households we serve,” Josh Patton said. “We use hospital grade, non-toxic chemicals that sanitize and disinfect, while leaving a fresh aroma. We are taking every precaution for the safety of our clients and our staff by following CDC guidelines, wearing masks and gloves, and social distancing when in a home.”
Cleaning for a Reason has teamed up with more than 1,200 residential cleaners across North America such as Two Maids & A Mop of Temple to provide the free house-cleaning service since its inception.
Together this collective of entities has provided about $14,131,616 million in donated services since 2006 — cleaning that benefited more than 41,000 cancer patients in the process.
“Cleaning for a Reason understands the impact that a clean home has on a cancer patient’s physical, mental and emotional well-being,” Cleaning for a Reason said. “Our goal is to remove the burden of cleaning and allow those recovering from surgery, in active treatment, or in hospice to focus on their health and spending valuable time with loved ones,” Cleaning for a Reason said.
Patients can register for the free home cleaning program online at bit.ly/3xR2ea1. After filling out the online form — which asks for the patient’s name, address and contact information — approved applicants will be matched with a cleaning company.
“When cancer makes life at home difficult, our trusted network of residential cleaners, cleaning industry volunteers, and community volunteers come together to support cancer patients and their families,” Cleaning for a Reason said.
Prospective donors can make charitable donations to Cleaning for a Reason online at bit.ly/3ep0sW4.