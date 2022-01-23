Prepare to be entertained at the That’s Entertainment Contemporaries 2022 Telethon on Jan. 29.
The event slated to begin at 7 p.m. allows residents to donate in person or by bidding through a live-streamed auction at cacarts.org.
This year’s event added a $100 in-person experience, including cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres with a live view of the telethon in the auditorium of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
“Last year, we felt that a grand party with a bunch of people was not appropriate,” said Contemporaries President Lara Miller. “We’re hoping that people feel safe (this year). They can wear masks if they want. We are doing as much as we can to social distance in the theater. People can call the telethon and donate money, and they can text to bid on an auction.”
Some of the items for auction include a four-night stay at Heritage Club in Hilton Head Island S.C., a security system installation, an Oktoberfest party for 20, among other prizes, including jewelry.
Miller said one of the major acts for the show includes Doree Collins and her family from the Un-included Club and about 10 acts to entertain those present and those watching from home.
“They’re going to be performing an original piece during the Telethon, and I really want to highlight that,” she said. “(All of the other entertainers) are all people that live either in Belton or Temple. They’re all very skilled entertainers.”
Miller said the CAC offers an experience very unique to Temple.
“We serve tens of thousands of school children every year with hands-on arts and education,” she said. “The Contemporaries are a group of dedicated women who combine our energy and talents to support the educational, cultural, and civic affairs of the community. Our mission is to provide funding for the CAC in support of the performing and visual arts, with a major focus on opportunities for children to participate in activities that will stimulate a life-long interest in the arts.”
The telethon and gala is the biggest fundraiser for the organization. Last year’s event raised more than $100,000.
“We can only dream we get that amount again,” said Miller. “It would be wonderful if we met that again. People are very generous because they really value the CAC.”
Gala tickets can be purchased by calling the Cultural Activities Center at 254-773-9926.