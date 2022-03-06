SALADO — The Northbound and Down music festival will make a comeback the weekend of March 11-13 to Barrow Brewing Co. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
“It’s an opportunity that we take to give people an alternative from all the craziness that goes on in South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin,” said Barrow owner K.D. Hill. “This is a small-town, family friendly music festival. We bring in local artists, Texas artists, and some international artists.”
SXSW brings in hundreds of musical acts to Austin for the festival. Hill said she uses that opportunity to showcase new music at her business.
“We figured people want to get out of Austin,” she said. “They’re northbound and down and getting down to music. We’re taking advantage of the fact that artists are coming to Austin for their big shows. We’re on I-35. It’s a short drive from Austin. Sometimes they’re heading back home after playing their gigs. So, we’re kind of a pit stop.”
The show has come a long since its inception around 2016.
“The first year we did it was a very spur of the moment thing,” said Hill. “Since then, we have grown it. In addition to the music, we have local artists, guest food trucks, inflatables, a bubble magician, and a face painter.”
There is no cost to attend the event on Friday which starts at 5:30 p.m. with Josh Labove followed by Lilly and the Implements at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with The Naggins followed by Madstone at 1:30 p.m., Shimmer Island at 3:15 p.m., Nic Parr and Selfless Lovers at 5 p.m., Denver Williams at 7 p.m. and Jay Wood will close the show at 8:15 p.m.
Sunday will feature Caftan at 1 p.m., Lady Fang at 2:30 p.m., RiSi at 4:30 p.m., and Living Hour at 6 p.m.
“It’s a very eclectic mix of music,” Hill said. “We have some Texas country artists, folk, dream pop, funk, and synth. It’s all over the place.”
Tickets can be purchased at barrowbrewing.com/events. Prices range from $7 general admission to $110 for VIP packages. Those 12 and under incur no charge
“We partnered with our neighbors to offer three different VIP tickets this year,” said Hill. “They can come Friday night and do a painting at a gallery next door, make their own silver ring at Benton Jewelers, or blow their own beer mug at Salado Glassworks. Then on Saturday morning, before the festival starts, they get to have brunch at the Stagecoach Restaurants. As part of their VIP packages, we wanted to incorporate and highlight the artists that are working next to our brewery.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit Salado Montessori.