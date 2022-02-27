The Wildflower Guild of the Central Texas Orchestral Society is preparing for its 31st Wildflower Ball, which will take place on Saturday, March 5, to honor the 2022 Junior Belles and Escorts. The master of ceremony for this year’s ball will be former city of Temple Mayor Danny Dunn.
The Wildflower Guild supports the mission of the CTOS as a member group of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in providing world-class musical performances to the Central Texas community. CTOS hosts four concerts each year in addition to a Marty Lundgren Master Class benefiting area orchestra and voice students through the financial support of the Wildflower Guild programs.
The Wildflower Guild fulfills this mission of arts education and appreciation through its Junior Cotillion Programs for area students in sixth through eighth grades and its Belle and Escort Program for students in grades nine through 12.
In addition to learning an appreciation for classical music and traditional dance instruction, the education programs for students include social, dining, and performance etiquette instruction.
Students participating in the Belle and Escort program in high school extend their experience through various opportunities for community service and volunteerism. One of the highlights of the Belle and Escort program is the presentation of participants at the Wildflower Ball during their junior year.
Founded in 1989, more than 575 Belles and Escorts have participated in this celebrated tradition. For information about Wildflower Guild programs email wg@cacarts.org or call 254-773-9926.
The following is a look at this year’s participants:
Wildflower Belles
Miss Shelbi Anne Avery is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Philip Barbosa and Mr. and Mrs. James Richard Avery. Miss Avery attends Temple High School where she is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad, Youth Congress, and Superintendent Student Advisory Council. Shelbi attends St. Luke Catholic Church, where she is a Youth Lector and Religious Education volunteer.
Miss Kylah Marie Bergan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Larry Bergan. Miss Bergan attends Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, where she is in the top 5 percent of her class. Kylah is a member of the Key Club and head editor of the Blair Street Journal. Miss Bergan is a member of Temple Bible Church, where she is a Sunday School leader and volunteers at Foster Love Bell County.
Miss Savannah Grace Bradshaw is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James David Bradshaw Jr. Miss Bradshaw attends Belton High School, where she is in the top 2 percent of her class. Savannah is a member of the National Honor Society, varsity Magic Belles, and vice president of the junior class. She is also a member of the Belton Youth Advisory Commission and attends Vintage Church in Belton.
Miss Halle Grace Curb is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Robert Curb. Miss Curb attends Lake Belton High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, the debate team, varsity theater, and varsity band. Miss Curb is a member of Vista Community Church.
Miss Reagan Elizabeth Furney is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Tyler Furney. Miss Furney attends Lake Belton High School, where she is a member of the volleyball, soccer, and track and field teams. Reagan is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, HOSA, Future Health Professionals, and volunteers at Love of Christ Food and Clothing Pantry. Miss Furney attends Vista Community Church.
Miss Caroline Grace Gay is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lance Thomas Gay. Miss Gay attends Providence Preparatory School, where she serves as they communications officer in student government, manager of the basketball team, and is a member of the choir. Caroline is in the Poetry Club and Botany Club. Miss Gay is active in the Temple Bible Church youth group.
Miss Alexandria Lois Glenn is the daughter of Lt. Col. Brian Kelly Glenn and Mrs. Glenn. Miss Glenn attends Salado High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society. She is state qualified in debate and the captain of the varsity Lincoln Douglas team. She is also a member of HOSA and is working toward her pharmacy technician certificate. Lexi volunteers at the Temple Children’s Museum and is a member of Salado United Methodist Church.
Miss Natalie Paige Greenfield is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Alexander Greenfield. Miss Greenfield attends Temple High School, where she is in the top 3 percent of her class. Natalie is the vice president of Thespian Troupe 1966, is a member of the UIL Literary Criticism team, and a member of the National Honor Society. Miss Greenfield is a member of First United Methodist Church of Temple.
Miss Charlotte Grace Kallina is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Frank Kallina IV. Miss Kallina attends Belton High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society. Charlotte is a member of the varsity volleyball team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Miss Kallina attends Christ the King Catholic Church.
Miss Georgia Bryson Moehlenbrock is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frederick Moehlenbrock. Miss Moehlenbrock attends Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, where she is a member of the Key Club and Blair Street Journal. Georgia is also a member of Tiger Town 4-H. She volunteers locally with Helping Hands Ministry and Hope House of Belton while helping Sweet Sleep in Africa on the international level. Miss Moehlenbrock is active in First Baptist Belton youth group, where she serves as the leader of the youth group’s audio visual team.
Miss Addalyn Nicole Navarro is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Franklin Wilkins. Miss Navarro attends Belton High School, where she is the junior class president and a member of the National Honor Society. Miss Navarro is a member of the Varsity Magic Belles.
Miss Kathryn Marie Neas is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Christopher Neas. Miss Neas attends Salado High School, where she is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and the National Honor Society. Miss Neas is also a member of the varsity debate team, HOSA, ASTRA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is on the Cross Country team and is a captain for the varsity cheerleading squad. Miss Neas attends First Baptist Church of Salado.
Wildflower Escorts
Mr. Grant Robertson Baggerly is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Allen Baggerly. Mr. Baggerly attends Belton High School, where he is a member of the baseball and soccer teams. Grant is also a member of the Belton Youth Advisory Commission and a lifeguard for the city of Morgan’s Point Resort. He is a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Mr. Connor Lee Brennan is the son of Drs. Kindyle and Michael Lee Brennan. Mr. Brennan attends Lake Belton High School, where he is a member of the varsity football and baseball teams. Connor volunteers with the Feed My Sheep organization to help feed the homeless. He is a member of Vista Community Church.
Mr. Andrew Clayton Cloe is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Merrill Cloe. Mr. Cloe attends Centex Christian Academy. Andrew is a member of Vocal Point and is in the advanced choir at Academie Musique. He is also a 2nd degree black belt in Taekwondo and an advanced Crossfit student. Mr. Cloe is a member of Team Pact Leadership Club, National Beta Teen Leadership Club, and Immanuel Fellowship.
Mr. Bruton Joseph Finney is the son of Mrs. Casey Finney and the late Mr. Corbett Jason Finney. Mr. Finney attends Lake Belton High School. Bruton is an athletic trainer for numerous athletic teams. He is a member of Vista Community Church.
Mr. Luke Elliot Frobish is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Eugene Frobish. Mr. Frobish attends Lake Belton High School. He plays percussion for the Lake Belton marching band and guitar for the jazz band. Luke attends First Baptist Church of Belton.
Mr. Cole McKenzie Jackson is the son of Lt. Col. Michael Leslie Jackson and Mrs. Jackson. Mr. Jackson attends Lake Belton High School. He plays varsity football, soccer and track. Cole is a member Future Farmers of America.
Mr. Hayden Stone Korsmo is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Eric Korsmo. Mr. Korsmo attends Temple High School, where is part of the construction and career education program. Hayden is a member of the International Baccalaureate Program and National Honor Society.
Mr. Robert Drayton McLane IV is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Drayton McLane III. Mr. McLane attends Salado High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Mu Alpha Theta. Drayton is also on the varsity football team and a regional qualifier in powerlifting and UIL social studies. Mr. McLane is a member at the First Baptist Church of Salado.
Mr. Mason Thomas Ramm is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Anthony Ramm. Mr. Ramm attends Belton High School, where he is a member of the varsity football, baseball, and track teams. Mason also serves on the city of Belton Youth Advisory Commission. He attends St. Luke Catholic Church.
Mr. Jebediah Landon Rine is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Lee Rine. Mr. Rine attends Salado High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, debate, and yearbook. Jebediah runs track and is a regional qualifier in swimming. He has qualified for regionals in UIL Academics, where he competes in both current events and spelling. Jebediah attends St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Salado.
Mr. Tristan Thomas Robin is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Brett Nathan Robin. Mr. Robin attends Lake Belton High School, where he is on the varsity football, soccer, and baseball teams. Tristan is also a member of the Future of Farmers of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Archery Club and student council. Tristan attends Vista Community Church.
Mr. Angel Santiago Rodriguez is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Angel Jose Santiago Rodriguez. Mr. Rodriguez attends Temple High School, where he is in the top 4 percent of his class, a member of the National Honor Society, and on the superintendent student advisory council. Angel also participates in theater, dance, orchestra, and tennis at Temple High School. He attends St. Luke Catholic Church, where he is a youth lector and participates in the praise band.