RWYC Boy-of-the-Month: Jose Banda
Jose Banda of Temple has been named the Ralph Wilson Youth Club boy of the month for August 2020. Jose is an 8th grader at Bonham Middle School. He was nominated because he is respectful and he is always helpful in the gym. Staff never have to tell him to do anything twice. Jose has grown into a strong leader at the club and leads by example. Jose’s favorite part about the club are the staff and playing basketball and other sports with other kids and the staff. His parents are Aadrien Crossley and Marshella Levy of Temple.
RWYC Girl-of-the-Month: Lyla Tindell
Lyla Tindell of Temple has been named the Ralph Wilson Youth Club girl of the month for August 2020. Lyla is a 3rd grader at Thornton Elementary. She was nominated because she is kind and welcoming to everyone she meets. She is always willing and ready to be a great helper whenever asked – and sometimes even starts helping without being asked. Lyla eagerly participates in club activities and always follows directions. Her favorite part about the club is the staff and playing with her friends. Her parents are Karly and Cody Tindell of Temple.