The Central Texas Film Society will kick-off its 2020 free film series with a showing of “The Lion in Winter” 2 p.m. today at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
It’s Christmas 1183, and King Henry II (Peter O’Toole) is planning to announce his successor to the throne. The jockeying for the crown, though, is complex. Henry has three sons and wants his boy Prince John (Nigel Terry) to take over. Henry’s wife, Queen Eleanor (Katharine Hepburn), has other ideas. She believes their son Prince Richard (Anthony Hopkins) should be king. As the family and various schemers gather for the holiday, each tries to make the indecisive king chose their option.
At each screening, the film society will host a pre-show welcome and give commentary and historical content about each film, as well as interesting tidbits on the films after the show. The film society will also sell popcorn and drinks prior to each film, and invites everyone to save the dates for upcoming films:
+Feb. 23 – Groundhog Day
+March 29 – Trip to Bountiful
+April 26 – My Favorite Year
+May 31 – Roman Holiday
+June 28 – Wages of Fear
+July 26 – Jaws
+Aug. 30 – Seven Samurai
+Sept. 20 – Edward Scissorhands
+Oct. 25 – The Changeling
+Nov. 29 – Rear Window
+Dec. 27 – Cabaret or American in Paris
The film society hosts classic and best-loved films at 2 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of every month. These are movies everyone should see at least once.
To find out more information, join the Central Texas Film Society Facebook page.
Located at 3011 N. Third Street in Temple, the CAC hosts several events such as monthly films, exhibit openings, stage performances, concerts and more events throughout the year. For more information on upcoming events, visit cacARTS.org or call 254-773-9926.