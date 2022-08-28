Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission has been awarded a 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission.
This annual award affirms BCHC appointees for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities. The county commissioners court – the CHC’s governing body – will work with the CHC to determine the best way to present the DSA certificate and publicly acknowledge CHC appointees for their dedicated service.
“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” said THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe. “The BCHC has demonstrated remarkable resiliency and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.”
Texas CHCs provided more than 284,046 volunteer hours in 2021.
The THC received 193 CHC annual reports for the 2021 year of service and 82 of those CHCs were approved for a Distinguished Service Award. At a recent meeting of the Bell County Commissioners Court, County Judge David Blackburn presented the certificate to BCHC Chairman Nancy Kelsey and other members of the historical commission.
Temple Music Club
The Temple Music Club is once again meeting and is looking for new members.
The group will hold meetings and performances at 6 p.m. on Sundays at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The group’s next meeting will be on Sept. 11. The meeting will include a “Glee Club Night” performance honoring the heroes of 9/11. It will feature men’s women’s and children’s choruses under the direction of Larry Guess, Sara Harris Baker and Debra Johnson.
The group is a member of the CAC. Club dues are $75 per person or $50 for individuals who are already a member of the CAC. Dues may be paid to Beverly Kermode, 5312 Wildflower Lane, Temple, TX 76502. Or members may pay dues at the meeting on Sept. 11.
For information contact the club secretary, Laura Miller, at millbbydoc@earthlink.net.
American Needlepoint Guild
Members of the Wildflower Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild recently met for a “stitch-in” at the home of BJ Finch.
The chapter will host designer and teacher Nancy Cucchi for a class this month.
The chapter recently held a successful sale that benefitted the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for September are: 9/9 TGIF Lunch, 9/10 Couples Night Out, 9/12 Bookworms, 9/13 and 9/27 Singing Bluebonnets, 9/15 Meet & Greet, 9/16 Trail Blazers, 9/22 Heritage Seekers, 9/24 Sassy Singles, 9/26 Well-Read Women, Monday Canasta and Crochet &Knit, and 9/28 Fun Lunch.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the meeting room at the Bell County AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Topics on the agenda include the American Legion meal report; the budget for 2022-2023; and the fundraiser garage sale and bake sale set Nov. 4-5 at the Seaton Community Center.
The Leedale EE Club will host the meeting. For information contact 254-742-5431.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
There will be a brunch (provided by members) followed by a short business meeting and then the main speaker.
The guest speaker will be Linda Griffin from the Texas Native Plant Society of Bell County, and the topic will be the advantages of native plants. The artistic design will be presented by Janell Williams and the hostesses are Evelyn Jex, Susan Krauskopf and Sylvia Leshikar.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter will be the guest speaker for the Aug. 23 meeting.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association is now accepting membership forms and dues from new and also returning members. Membership forms are available online at trta.org/districts-and-local-units/bell-county. For information contact Chair-Tina Coppin, membership chair, at 254-721-7944 or email tinamkc@gmail.com.
The group’s next meeting will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
New officers to be installed are: President Clayton Brantley, President-Elect Peggy Stewart, First Vice President/Membership Tina Coppin, Second Vice-President/Publicity Co-Officers JoAnn Gillette and Sylvia Schaefer, Secretary Marci Petter, Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Owens, and Treasurer Karl Kacir.
The guest speaker will be Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. District 24 Senatorial Candidate Pete Flores and Representative Brad Buckley will be recognized. Retirees and active educators interested in learning more about BCRSEA and Legislation that affects retirees are encouraged to attend and become part of the organization. For additional information, contact BCRSEA@gmail.com
