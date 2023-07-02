DRT officers

The Ben Milam Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas recently installed new officers. Pictured are Genie Frei, back row from left, chaplain; Donnie Yeilding, treasurer; Vicki Harlan, secretary and registrar; Cathy Denton, president; Judy West Palmer, CRT Sponsor; Nancy Kelsey, from row from left, historian; and Jalenn Ellis, vice president.

 Courtesy photo

Ben Milam Daughters of the Republic of Texas