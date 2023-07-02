Ben Milam Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Ben Milam Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas met May 21 at the home of Susanne Steeves for an installation of officers for 2023-2025.
New officers are Genie Frei, chaplain; Donnie Yeilding, treasurer; Vicki Harlan, secretary and registrar; Cathy Denton, president; Judy West Palmer, CRT Sponsor; Nancy Kelsey, historian; and Jalenn Ellis, vice president.
Any woman having attained her 16th birthday is eligible for membership provided she is personally acceptable to DRT and is a lineal descendant of a man or woman who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States of America in 1846. A woman without a qualifying ancestor but with an interest in the goals and activities of DRT may apply to become an associate member. Ladies are welcome to visit the group at its upcoming meeting on Sept. 23. For more information email Kathy Denton, chapter president, at kadenton6@gmail.com.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts. For information call 254-773-4255.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the group’s general meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
The group’s general meeting for this month will take place on the fourth Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and Harker Heights Activities Center will presents “Texas Superstar Trees, Shrubs and Specialty Plants” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail Ave. in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener, Melissa Johnson will discuss and provide participants with a list of “Texas Superstar” shrubs and trees as well as specialty plants that can be used in landscapes. Registration for the seminar opens on July 10 at 8 a.m. Class limit 50. Register at http://bit.ly/42GVGKN. For information email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a free seminar, “My Backyard,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 at the Texas Agrilife Extension Service learning center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Juan Anaya will discuss how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators, and other wildlife to your backyard. Class Limit 50. Participants may register via email at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a hands-on workshop, “Making Hypertufa Containers,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, in the learning center at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Teri Marceau will instruct participants on how to make light-weight cement hypertufa containers that allow for air flow and water retention for plants. She will have containers and stepping stone molds available. The class is limited to 20 participants and costs $16 per person. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering. The deadline to register is July 19. To register send an email to bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: Well-Read Women 7/24; Crochet and Knitting 7/24; Popcorn Bridge 7/05 and 7/19; Bunco 7/18; Canasta 7/03 and 7/24; Snack Time MahJong 7/17; Fun Lunch 7/26.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Beekeepers association
The Temple Area Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will give a presentation on the healing properties of honey.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email Robin Battershell at battershell@gmail.com.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. A social time will start at 5:30 p.m.
Randy Johnson will give a presentation on how to gather local native wildflower seeds.
The meeting is open to the public.
