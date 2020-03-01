The Public Arts League of Salado’s “Taste of Salado 2020” event featuring fine food and a live auction will take place 6-9 p.m., Thursday, March 12, in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch.
Tickets are $30 and are available at centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from the event support the Salado Student Art Scholarship Program and the placement of family friendly public art in the Sculpture Garden and the Village of Salado.
Salado’s fine dining restaurants, breweries, and wineries will bring delicious tasting samples. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy samples prepared by Brody’s at Mill Creek, Chupacabra Kitchen, Lynette’s Church Street Bake Shoppe, McCain’s Bakery and Café, Marketplace Café, MC3 Catering from Summers Mill, PEJ Events Catering, The Stagecoach Inn Restaurant, The Barton House and the Strawberry Patch Gourmet Coffee. Tastings from Salado wineries and breweries include Axis Winery, Barrow Brewing Company and Inn at Salado Winery.
The evening features a live auction by Bobby Whitson including: tickets to the Zach Scott Theater in Austin for a family friendly play; painting lessons for eight by Michael Pritchett; “An Evening of Love Songs” house party entertainment from Richard’s Love Songs; and a private class for four by Nancy Norris at Stamp Salado. Additional items include summer swim membership to the Mill Creek Golf Course; season tickets to the Temple Symphony Orchestra; breakfast for 10; a pet portrait in oil; overnight stay at the Red Barn Hideaway; a two-hour massage with sound therapy; a gift basket from the Nature Company; pet sitter’s special; manicure/pedicure gift certificate; tokens from Barrow Brewing Co. for pizza and beer; and a wine tasting from the Wine Seller.