The Friends of the Temple Public Library are once again preparing to hold its Mid-Winter Used Book Sale.
Proceeds from the sale will help support library programs and other resources not budgeted for by the city of Temple.
The sale will be open to the public Feb. 26 through March 1 in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Hours for the book sale will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A member preview will take place 2-8 p.m. Feb. 25 to allow those who already have a membership first pick. Memberships also will be available each day of the sale.
Available merchandise will include a vast assortment of used books, CDs, DVDs, records, games, audio books, vintage books and much more. Most items will cost $1-$2 each, with some items priced as low as 50 cents. Accepted forms of payment include credit, debit, cash or check. Teachers will receive a 20 percent discount with identification Thursday.
Donations of used books and other merchandise will also be accepted for future sales.
For more information, visit FriendsOfTheTemplePublicLibrary.org or email FriendsOfTheTempleLibrary@gmail.com.