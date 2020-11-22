The spirit of Christmas can be experienced during the village of Salado’s 60th annual Salado Christmas Stroll, which will be held four consecutive weekends beginning Nov. 27.
Although this year’s parade event was cancelled, the Salado Chamber of Commerce developed an extended shopping calendar. Previously, the Salado Christmas Stroll was held only on the first two weekends in December.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus, the Salado Chamber of Commerce has cancelled this year’s parade event for the health and safety of our community,” the chamber said in a statement. “We encourage social distancing and face coverings during the Stroll event.”
Salado Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Lara has previously noted how the Christmas Stroll is Salado’s most anticipated event of the year — a statement that holds true even during an era of COVID-19
“Generations of families return every year and make lasting memories,” Tracy said in 2019.
A full schedule of events spanning the four weekends can be accessed online at bit.ly/3pKUgeu.
This year more than 15 Salado establishments will host events during the Christmas Stroll, according to the schedule.
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St., is just one of the many local businesses preparing for the festivities.
“We’re going to host a Christmas Market on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 from 12 to 6 p.m.,” KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Co., told the Telegram. “There will be 20 to 30 vendors with socially distanced shopping available outside.”
Hill also noted how there will be food trucks on site in addition to various entertainment, including live music and dance troupes.
“We’re really grateful to be able to support live music and all of these Christmas vendors who depend on this market,” she said. “The musicians depend on venues, while the artists and the craftsmen depend on these markets for their livelihood … To be able to offer them a space where they can safely sell their goods and play live music is vital.”
Hill said the Salado community thanked the Salado Chamber of Commerce for its decision in extending this year’s shopping calendar.
“The chamber of commerce made a really wise decision to extend the Christmas Stroll from right after thanksgiving through the third weekend of December,” she said. “I think that was really smart because it extends the opportunity for people to shop at all of the local stores.”
But she emphasized how it also helps patrons physically distance more easily, as there are more weekends to attend.
“It helps us spread out that foot traffic, so that not everyone shows up at the same time,” Hill said. “Customers that are coming from out of town can feel safe and feel like they can socially distance throughout Salado.”