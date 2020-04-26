Variety Texas and Peaceable Kingdom have partnered up with Team Sirena Fest and the Salado Chamber of Commerce to bring a bounty of love in the form of gift baskets to Central Texas emergency responders, teachers and others with special needs during this difficult time.
Tiffany Schreiner, creative director for Variety Texas and Sirena Fest founder, said items to fill the baskets have been donated by many businesses that are part of the Sirena Fest and Peaceable Kingdom network. She said they have received items from local businesses including a large donation from Flourish, gift cards from Stagecoach Inn, mermaid facemasks from Emily Dunn, snacks from Shoppes on Main and seed packets from Keep Salado Beautiful.
She said the Sirenas of Salado Youth Ambassadors are working on gathering more donations.
Schreiner described the baskets as “pretty extraordinary, up-scale survival kits” because of the nature of the donations.
She said the baskets will be going to teachers, special needs families, foster families, and health care professionals who are struggling mentally or financially, and could use some extra love right now.
“Just in general, those in need where we can help,” Schreiner said. “And it certainly comes back to this hashtag that we started a long time ago, ‘it takes a village,’ and boosting morale and bringing about the best of humanity in Central Texas.”
She said they had 40 baskets compiled by April 15, and are still looking for donations. She said they plan to double the number of baskets before releasing the first batch, and they hope to continue sending out gifts as long as people are being affected by COVID-19.
“A big part of this is also educating people about our Peaceable Kingdom PK to You program that Variety and Sirena Fest are launching, and basically going virtual with a lot of our programming,” Schreiner said.
She said the programming is being made available on Peaceable Kingdom’s social media.
“Most of the PK to You programming is anywhere from 90 seconds up to about 20 minutes, just depending on what it is,” she said. “So we’re educating people about that through these Sirena Fest boxes because it’s all part of Variety.”
Sirena Fest is a Variety Texas 501(c)3 children’s charity with a vision of building an all-abilities playground in Bell County.