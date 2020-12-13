With the Christmas holiday on the horizon, Main Street Mercantile Co. — 3 N. Main St. in Salado — is repurposing wooden pallets in an effort to raise money for area charities.
“Support local charities and jazz up Main Street with these recycled trees,” Main St. Mercantile Co. said in a flyer. “All profits will be donated back to either the Salado Education Foundation or the Hearts & Hands Food Ministry.”
These trees, ranging from $50 to $200 in price, are unfinished when purchased and require the new owners’ personal touch of creativity for display.
“Take the tree with you and leave the stand at the shop. Decorate your tree in any way you wish,” Main St. Mercantile Co. said. “You can paint it, use solar string lights from Walmart, stain it or use whatever you love to create with.”
Each newly decorated tree will be placed on display on Main Street with a tag sharing who adopted it.
“On the last Sunday of the stroll, you can pick (the tree) back up and take it home,” Main St. Mercantile Co. said. “If you want to donate it back to next year’s event, don’t pick it up and we will pick them up after Christmas and store them until next year.”
Although Main St. Mercantile Co. does not expect to have a lot of trees this year because of the hardships endured from COVID-19, its optimistic this “adopt-a-tree” fundraiser — organized by its vendors — can grow into something larger.
“As more folks participate and we start building earlier next year, this may grow into a beautiful tradition,” Main St. Mercantile Co. said.
On Tuesday, the fundraiser had raised nearly $500 after nine trees were adopted.
“Families are telling us how much they are enjoying this activity and we are getting back some wonderful trees with lots of love in them,” Tanya Farmer-Clifton, one of the fundraiser’s organizers, said in a Facebook post.
Farmer-Clifton had emphasized how it is not too late to adopt a tree, as Main St. Mercantile Co. still had 11 trees available earlier this week.
“Since we are mid-stroll and Christmas is happening soon, this will be the only batch of trees for this first adopt-a-tree,” she said. “So don’t wait until this weekend to adopt one. Com by Main St. Mercantile Co. ... and help us find a home for all the trees left. Next year we can get a quicker jump on this project, and can hopefully adopt out more trees and decorate more of Main Street.”
For information about this program call 254-346-4943.