The College of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host a Visual Visiting Artist Series lecture by Michelle Sakhai at 4 p.m. Tuesday inside the Baugh Performance Hall of the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
The event will be free and open to the public.
Sakhai was born in 1983 in Long Island, N.Y. Her world travels and mixed heritage have shaped her as an artist. With Persian and Japanese roots, her art drives influences from both cultures. Her work focuses on light and energy.
“I believe that art offers healing, both to the artist and the viewer,” Sakhai said. “When I connect with a deeper part within myself as I paint, I believe that this translates to those who enjoy my work.”
Sakhai will speak about living and working as a successful artist in New York City.
Sakhai is currently represented by Slate Art Contemporary in Oakland, Calif.; Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York; Corazon Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and MIXX Projects in Telluride, Colo. This event will qualify as a Fine Arts Experience credit for UMHB students. The Fine Arts Experience program is designed to help students gain an appreciation for the fine arts in many forms during their time on campus. To this end, students are required to attend at least one designated Fine Arts Experience event each semester.
For more information, call 254-295-5999 or email pac@umhb.edu.