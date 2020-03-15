Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet for a noon luncheon Monday at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Lt. Brad Hunt from the Temple Police Department will present a program on personal safety.
Bell Fine Arts event
The Bell Fine Arts group will hold a “Paint and Create” event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
Artists should bring a current project and supplies. The event is open to the public. For information call 254-228-5365.
Central Texas Photography Club
The Central Texas Photography Club will meet 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The competition subject is black and white photos. The meeting is open to the public.
Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group will hold its Fine China luncheon and fundraiser Thursday, March 26, in the Blue Heron room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The guest speaker will be State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.
There will be 26 decorated tables to view at the event with gift certificates given to first, second and third places. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. after judging is complete. The luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m. with Lynette Jones of McCain’s Café and Bakery providing the food.
Tickets are now available for the event and may be ordered before March 20 by mailing a $30 check to S.A.R.W., PAC, P.O. Box 373, Salado, TX 76571.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward funding civic, educational, and political campaigns. For information contact Dorothy Dentry at ddentry13@gmail.com or 254-760-2456.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Don Huffines, a former state senator, will be the speaker.
Wildflower Quilt Guild
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will meet Tuesday in the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, 102 S. Second St. in Temple. Refreshments begin at 6:30 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m.
Kim Gaddy will present the program. She will explain her appliqué technique using a domestic sewing machine and will present a trunk show of several of her quilts. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Club members usually start gathering at 7 a.m. for breakfast and socializing.
On March 19, Gill Hollie from Temple ISD will speak about after-school programs.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group events.
The group will meet for Monday Canasta on March 16; Brunch and Snack Mah Jongg will take place March 17; a meet and greet will be held March 19; the Trail Blazers group will meet March 20; the Singing Bluebonnets will meet and Valentine bridge will take place March 24; a Fun Lunch event will be held March 25; and an Exploring Wines event will be held March 28.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hub in downtown Temple.
Michelle Vasquez with Mayflower Tours will give information on the London and Paris discovery tour planned for April 2021. Other day trips, extended U.S. trips and international trips also will be discussed.
The club is open to anyone with an interest in travel. There are no dues or membership requirements. For information call 254-760-3350 or email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McLane Room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
In keeping with both Women’s History Month and Texas History Month, David Yielding will present a program titled “Lydia Ann McHenry: A Woman’s View of the Republic of Texas”. The presentation is based on journals McHenry kept chronicling her move to Texas and the life she found.
BCGS President Judy Tyler issued an invitation to all persons in Bell County researching or learning to research their ancestors. “You don’t have to be from this area or Texas to be a member. Club members can be from anywhere in the world,” she said, and encouraged visitors to attend.
BCGS individual memberships are $15 per year and family memberships are $20 per year. Meets are held the third Tuesday of each month at the Temple Public Library. For information visit the BCGS website https://txbcgs.org.
Temple VA Women’s Club
The Temple VA Women’s Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the City Federation Clubhouse, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Judy Hutka will present Sam Wilds, history and social studies teacher at Temple High School, who will speak on Confederate Commerce Raiders and the CSS Alabama. Linda Montreuil will conduct the business meeting and a social time will follow.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon on Monda in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
David Olson, a Temple assistant city manager, will speak on “Community Development: Strategies for Growth”.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Cost is $15 per person; reservations are not required. The featured speaker will be Alma Jackson, vice chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, who will speak on the convention process.
For information visit the group’s website www.ctrw-pac.com.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the first-floor courtroom at the County Courthouse in downtown Belton, for a business meeting.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The BCHC normally meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse. Contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
