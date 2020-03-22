Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is canceling its monthly meeting for March due to concerns about the COVID 19 pandemic.
Field trips are postponed until further notice. For information, contact Ilse Meier at 254-630-6760.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group events.
The Singing Bluebonnets will meet and Valentine bridge will take place March 24; a Fun Lunch event will be held March 25; and an Exploring Wines event will be held March 28.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Salado Area Republican Women event canceled
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salado Area Republican Women’s group has canceled its annual Fine China Luncheon fundraiser, which was set March 26.
“We are hoping you will consider making your ticket price a donation since this is our main fundraiser and the funds helps us with many projects throughout the year,” Barclay McCort, SARW member, said in a news release. “We continually work to improve the local communities in which we live. Our members are involved in community service projects, support our military troops, award two annual scholarships to students, and donate books to improve literacy through giving third graders personal dictionaries, pocket U.S. Constitutions for fifth graders and books to libraries, to name a few. We also hold educational programs for our members on current issues most months. We are also dedicated to strengthening the Republican Party by working for candidates and also donating money to Texas conservative candidates. In 2018 we were able to donate a significant amount to the Resource Committee of the Republican Party of Texas to help vulnerable Republican candidates. Please let us know if you are wanting your ticket money to go toward a donation or a refund. We ask you make your choice known by April 15 to either Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com, 254-760-4266; or Dorothy Dentry at ddentry13@gmail.com or 254-760-2456 by April 15th.”
