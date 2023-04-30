Salado Area Republican Women Fine China Luncheon
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group has announced that tickets are now available for its annual Fine China Luncheon and fundraiser, which will take place on June 6 in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and the event starts at 11:30 a.m. Guests who arrive early will have the opportunity to view decorated tables and vote for their favorite. First and second place awards will be given to the tables with the most votes.
The event also will include a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will help support conservative causes, including military, civic, and educational campaign projects. Two scholarships also are awarded annually.
Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by mailing a check made out to SARW PAC, c/o Barclay McCort, 406 Royal View Road, Salado, TX 76571. Reserved tables of seven or eight are available, but are limited. Participants are asked to provide an email or cell phone number to confirm receipt. Some group seating is available when checks are sent together.
For information contact Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-760-4266.
NAACP banquet
The NAACP Temple Branch will hold its annual Senior Achievement and Scholarship banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Temple College Pavilion.
Temple High School graduating seniors in attendance and scholarship recipients will be recognized.
Cost is $25 per person and reserved tables of eight are available for $200. Registration is available on eventbrite.com.
The guest speaker will be Morris Smith, third vice president of public affairs, communications and sustainability for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.
For information contact Virginia Leak, education chair, at 254-217-1920 or vleak97177@aol.com.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Toastmasters
The Elite Vocal Aces Toastmasters will hold a “Speechcraft” open house event 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Natural Grocers, 3621 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the “Speechcraft” professional development workshop, which aims to make people masters of public speaking.
The workshop will feature a hybrid of virtual or in-person sessions with five seasoned speakers. Participants will meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month for six sessions. The speakers include Robert Sims of Temple, Rickey Williams of Killeen, Tim Manson of Killeen, Ellen Lo of Belton, and Shirley Mobley of Temple.
Registration for the “Speechcraft” event is available on eventbrite.com. For more information visit www.toastmasters.org.
Day of Prayer event
The Salado Area Republican Women and the Central Texas Republican Women will hold a National Day of Prayer event at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, on the steps of the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” and the corresponding scripture is James 5:16.
Vocalist Kathleen Brown will lead in the singing of the national anthem and “God Bless America.” There will be a color guard along with the reading of Gov. Abbott’s proclamation as well as they reading by Judge Blackburn of the Bell County proclamation.
Members from both women’s groups will read the National Prayer.
The event is open to the public.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for May are: 5/1 Chat N’ Canasta, 5/3 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 5/8 Bookworms, 5/9 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/12 TGIF, 5/13 Couples Night Out, 5/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 5/16 Bunco, 5/17 Popcorn Bridge, 5/18 Meet & Greet, 5/19 Trailblazers, 5/20 Exploring Wines, 5/22 Well Read Women, Crochet & Knit, Monday Canasta, 5/23 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/24 Sassy Singles and Fun Lunch, and 5/27 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a free seminar, “Landscaping with Native Plants,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, in the learning center at the Texas AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Christy Reese will explain how drought tolerant native plants will add to beauty to your landscape while preserving water. She will provide recommendations of native plants for your yard and address how plant selection is critical to a successful landscape.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association in partnership with the Harker Heights Activities Center will hold a special seminar, “Texas Superstar Perennials,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Sylvia Maegden will discuss deer-resistant plants, as well as pollinators and other perennial Texas Superstars that can be used in landscaping. Registration for the seminar opens on May 8 and will be available online at bit.ly/3XL5RdD. For information contact Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5456.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet on Thursday, May 4, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Brunch, provided by the hostesses, will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a short business meeting followed by a program/demonstration and installation of new officers.
The speaker will be Tracy Brown, a Bell County Master Gardener who will demonstrate how to propogate African violets. Illene Miller of the Bell County Master Gardeners will present the installation of officers and the hostesses will be Charlotte Elrod, Janell Williams and PJ Hill.
The meeting is open to the public and the club is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Emeritus Medicus
The Emeritus Medicus group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
Dr. Christi Ponce, president of Temple College, will be the guest speaker.
Membership in the organization is open to retired physicians, dentists, medical examiners and their spouses.
For information contact Dr. Allan Price at 254-913-1078 or Dr. Gary Morton at 254-541-8507.
Little Flock Cemetery Association
The Little Flock Cemetery Association will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, May 7. The cemetery is located three miles east of Temple off State Highway 53. Attendees are advised to turn right on Little Flock Road and then left on Cemetery Road.
A meal will be served at noon followed by a business meeting. Those who attend are asked to bring a picnic lunch to share (plates, ice, drinks and cups will be furnished). Attendees also are asked to bring card tables and folding chairs.
The homecoming is open to anyone with friends or family buried in the cemetery.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma will meet Saturday, May 6, at Bella Blue Cafe, 1323 S. 57th St. in Temple. Members will gather at 11 a.m. for brunch.
Ann Mahan will present the program “Honor our Founders” and members will be challenged with a Founders’ bingo.