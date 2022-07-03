BELTON — After 16 years and rebuilding a failing business into a thriving thrift store, Susan Robison is ready to retire as store manager.
“I just gave my boss the keys and am officially done,” said Robison on Wednesday, her last day at the Baylor Scott & White Hospice Thrift Store, 2169 N. Main St. in Belton. “I built the store from the ground up. It’s actually a tearful thing. I’m excited for myself, and I feel like I left the store in good hands. I am so proud to have worked in such a meaningful position to be able to work for hospice patients.”
In the mid-2000s, Robison was the volunteer coordinator of the 2,000 square foot facility located at Central Avenue at the time.
“My defined duty was to turn the thrift store around, or they were going to close it,” she said. “I was given six months to get it to turn a profit.”
Robison set a mission for success, a duty that continues to be the running force for the entity.
“Accept and treat donations respectfully,” she said. “Turn all possible items into funds for patients. Provide service to our community and properly recycle. Market items respectfully. Place on the showroom floor in a manner to reflect how we feel about BS&W Hospice and our patients and those who were generous enough to donate.”
Money raised at the Belton store goes to the Baylor Scott & White Hospice Foundation.
“Those funds are used to take care of things that are not covered under diagnoses and for the less fortunate,” she said. “Every deposit goes right into their account.”
Robison said she would replace the sounds of moving furniture and hanging clothes with purring and buzzing.
“I raise Persian cats,” she said. “I’m going to focus more on my cats. I’m a beekeeper. I’m going to focus more on my bees. I’m certainly going to focus more on my husband. We have been married for 42 years.”
The store was left in good hands, according to Robison, who said a longtime employee would take over the store.
“I expect it to be business as usual,” she said. “I put together a beautiful team of people. We worked very hard on the store. We just did a remodel since I knew I was leaving. We have a new fresh look to it. I tried to leave a legacy of business as usual. It is the best thrift store in all of Bell County.”