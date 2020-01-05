The Temple Public Library will be starting up a new Comics Club for kids looking to channel the likes of Stan Lee or Joe Shuster by creating their own comics to be printed.
The club will meet once a month beginning 4:15 p.m. this Wednesday in the teen space on the first floor. The club will also meet Feb. 12, March 11, April 8 and May 13 at the same time.
Erin Gaines, Youth Services Librarian, will be leading the Comics Club.
“So we’ll talk about comics and we’ll do some drawing and writing activities, and throughout the course of the program the kids will create their own comics,” she said. “At the end on May 13, the last meeting, if they want, they will submit their master copies, and we’ll make five copies for them to give to their friends or family. It’ll be a ten-page comic.”
Gaines said participation is free and the library will provide supplies, including paper and drawing and coloring utensils. She emphasized that it is an activity that can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of their artistic skill level.
The program is recommended for children in grades 3-6. For more information, contact the Children’s Reference Desk at 254-298-5557. The library is located at 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.