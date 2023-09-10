Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Mike Donahue, local artist and professor at Temple College, will present two books he has written about the Battle of Little Bighorn. In addition to being a longtime teacher and department chair at Temple College, Donahue has immersed himself in the study of the Battle of Little Bighorn by serving as a Ranger/Interpreter during the summertime for the past 30 years at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in eastern Montana.
Persons wishing to bring their lunch to the presentation may do so and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. Books for Lunch is sponsored jointly by the Temple Public Library and the Temple Literacy Council. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@gmail.com.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Following a short business session, Ruth Rolston will teach a hands-on class on “Poor Man’s Lapidary.” She will demonstrate how to polish rocks without the use of machines.
The group’s annual show is quickly approaching and volunteers are needed to assist with various jobs. The show will take place Oct. 14-15 and the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
The group’s meetings are open to the public.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of the Bell County Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
There will be a short business meeting followed by a craft project led by Beverly Mock. A potluck luncheon will take place after the craft project. The hostesses will be Joy Scott and P.J. Hill.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in giving back to the community and working with 4-H.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
Attendees are advised to use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference room 5G31.
Caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to join the group for mutual support and sharing information.
For information call 254-771-3638.
McDowell Cemetery Association
The McDowell Cemetery Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the sanctuary of Nolan Valley Baptist Church, 13206 FM 93 in Belton.
The association continues to solicit funds or any input about past burials. Inquiries or donations may be sent to McDowell Cemetery Association, 706 N. Main St., Belton TX 76513.
Bell County Master Gardeners Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, “Herbs: From Garden to Kitchen,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardeners Betty Natek and Terry Hahn will conduct a class featuring tips on growing herbs successfully in Central Texas. Information will be presented on how to use herbs from your garden followed by tasting. The class is limited to 20 participants and costs $8. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com. Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a free seminar, “Migrating Monarchs,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the learning center at the Bell County AgriLife office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the migration patterns of the monarchs as they fly to their summer breeding grounds in southwestern Mexico. He will also offer advice on how to protect the monarch butterfly habitat in North America. He will also discuss milk weed varieties as well as when to plant, maintain, propagate, and prune in the late fall. The seminar is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend may register my emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and the Harker Heights Activities Center will present a class on “Drought Tolerant Native Plants” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Barbara Ishikawa will provide information an assortment of native plants that are drought tolerant for local landscapes. The class is limited to 50 participants. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11. Participants may register online at https://bit.ly/43wOEIc. For information email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, Workshop “Herb Vinegars, Salts and Dressings, Oh My,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Bell County AgriLife office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardeners Jeanne Richard, Nancy Novakoski, and Pat Johnson will teach participants about using fresh and/or dried herbs in the kitchen to create tasty vinegars, salts, and dressings like a professional chef. Class participants will create their own herbal vinegar, herb salt and herb dressings to take home as well as demonstrations, tastings and recipes that will make you look like a gourmet chef. The class fee is $11 and the course is limited to 20 participants. Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 26. Those who wish to participate may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
54-913-1078 or Dr. Gary Morton at 254-541-8507.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Belton Lions Club
The Belton Lions Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
The Belton Lions Club will hold its first “Picnic in the Park” and “Lions on The Leon Wacky Boat Race” on Oct. 7 on the Leon River at Heritage Park in Belton. The event will include live music, food, vendors, a car show and a homemade “Wacky Open” and cardboard boat elimination race. Awards will be given for the People’s Choice favorite boat. Judging starts at 11 a.m. and the boat race will begin at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public. For rules and information visit beltonlionsclub.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts. For information call 254-773-4255.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple. The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The group’s general meeting also takes place the fourth Saturday of each month. It is held at 2 p.m. in suite 102 at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
The group will hold a DNA hands-on workshop presented by Patti Huff Smith at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple. The registration fee is $35 per person and includes presenter handouts, a continental breakfast and a boxed Schlotzsky’s lunch. Her presentation is titled “Between the Lines: What Your Ancestors Did Not Tell You; Getting the Most from your DNA results.” Registration must be post marked by Thursday, Oct. 19, to guarantee lunch. Make check or money order payable to Bell County Genealogical Society and mail to BCGS, Seminar Registration, 100 W. Adams Ave., Suit 308, Temple TX 76501.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 9/11 Bookworms; 9/12 Singing Bluebonnets; 9/15 Trail Blazers Walking Group; 9/16 Exploring Wines; 9/18 Snack Time Mahjong; 9/19 Bunco; 9/20 Popcorn Bridge; 9/25 Well Read Women; 9/25 Crocheting And Knitting; 9/25 Monday Canasta; 9/26 Singing Bluebonnets; 9/27 Fun Lunch; and 9/30 Breakfast At Jimmy’s Egg.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet on Monday, Sept. 18, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton, for its Monthly networking lunch. Registration and networking will take place at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
The Guest speaker is Rafael Baer, outreach director with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and the topic is “Hispanic Conservative Voters in Texas.” Rafa Baer has a well-rounded background, having worked constituent service and legislative affairs with the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners in Florida, as a press secretary for a member of the U.S. Congress, and as National Hispanic Coalitions director for the Republican National Committee.
The cost of the lunch meeting is $20 and advance RSVP is required by Thursday, Sept. 14. Attendees may register by emailing contactctrw@gmail.com or online at eventbrite.com (enter Central Texas Republican Women under the search option).