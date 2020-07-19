Daughters of the Republic of Texas scholarship winners
The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas has announced several scholarship winners.
Funds are given to students who are enrolled in a higher education program either at a university or technical college. The four recipients had to submit an application for the scholarship and explain their future education plans. These four students were all Children of the Republic of Texas members. The scholarships were funded by donations and sales of items at conventions and district meetings.
The following students received scholarships:
+Cole Barksdale is a 2020 graduate of Veritas Scholars Academy and lives in Salado. He will begin college at Blinn and then transfer to Texas A&M to major in agricultural economics, and agribusiness entrepreneurship.
+Rachel Evans is a 2019 graduate of the University of Texas in Austin, grew up in Salado and is going to attend the UT at Austin School of Law this fall.
+Kaci Bales is a 2019 graduate of Angelo State University in San Angelo, is enrolling in a program for medical assisting and finishing with an associates of science in medical assisting to go with her bachelor of science in kinesiology with a minor in psychology.
+Kelton Bales is enrolled at Angelo State University and will be graduating with a bachelor of science in kinesiology. After graduating, he will enroll at Howard College in San Angelo to become a radiology technician.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday, July 21, at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program begins at 7 p.m.
Arbnor Shala, proprietor of Napoli’s Italian Bistro in Belton, will speak on the topic of living under socialism.
The meeting is open to the public.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers. com.
While most activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis 44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Some activities with fewer than 10 participants may be meeting. Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity: Monday Canasta will be held July 20; a Snack Time Mah Jongg event will be held July 21; a Fun Lunch will take place July 22; a Game Day will be held July 22; Valentine Bridge will take place July 28; a Chat N Canasta event will be held Aug. 3; Popcorn Bridge will take place Aug. 5; Tuesday Canasta will be held Aug. 11; Monday Canasta will be held Aug. 17; Snack Time Mah Jongg will take place Aug. 18; Popcorn Bridge will be held Aug. 19; Valentine Bridge will take place Aug. 25; and a Fun Lunch will be held Aug. 26.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.