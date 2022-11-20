The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas is asking the community to join the fight against child abuse by participating in its annual Blue Envelope Giving Campaign.
According to Debra Longly, executive director of the advocacy center, child abuse is a serious issue that cannot be ignored.
“Child abuse is a community problem,” Longly said in a news release. “With thousands of children at risk, we must come together as a community to provide comprehensive services that give hope, healing, and justice to abused and neglected children.”
The organization started in 1997 when George Moffat, former Bell County Sheriff’s Office investigator, recognized the need for child-friendly interview rooms to help young victims feel less pressure and more secure. The Juvenile Detention Center donated a space for that purpose. Eventually the vision of the center grew to become what it is today. Their mission is to provide comprehensive services that protect, promote healing, and enhance the quality of life for abused children in the community.
Longly said being able to restore the lives of children that suffered is emotional.
“(Helping victims) is so emotional because we live in a crazy world,” Longly said. “When we restore the children’s lives, we restore a part of our community.”
Analytics from fiscal year 2021-2022 shows the organization has served 6,170 children by conducting 587 forensic interviews, 150 medical exams, and offering 1,752 family advocacy services and 2,038 mental health sessions. To date, Longly said the organization has helped tens of thousands of victims but the job is a team effort that is far from over.
“I see each child as a beacon of hope,” Longly said. “With the many (victims) out there left to find, that’s where I need the community to help.”
The organization stands and speaks up for the children that cannot do so themselves, and is determined to raise as much awareness as possible to help put an end to the abuse and start new beginnings for those in need. They believe healing begins the moment a child is heard. Training sessions to help the community appropriately find signs of abuse and accurately report them are available through the organization along with several other resources.
“Please, join our efforts to give hope and create bright futures for children who’ve endured the pain and horror of abuse no child should suffer,” Longley said in the press release. “Your support is vital. Please donate today.”
Donations will fund future forensic interviews, family advocacy, case coordination mental health services and restock the care closet that offers comfort bags with blankets, stuffed animals, clothing and snacks for every child and non-offending caregiver that visits the organization.
To view the different donating tiers and learn more about the organization visit www.cacct.com or call (254) 939-2946.