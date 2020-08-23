COVID-19 forced the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas to get creative.
The Children’s Advocacy Center, which raises donations to help fuel their mission of restoring the lives of abused children, recently had to transition its annual Divine Desserts fundraiser to a virtual masquerade event.
“We have Divine Desserts every year. We’ve had it at Tenroc Ranch out in Salado for the last 10 years,” Executive Director Michelle Carter said. “We had to get creative this year, and do something online. We created a website and we took some of the donations we already had, and also did a silent auction and raffle.”
The Children’s Advocacy Center raised about $16,000 from their Divine Desserts fundraiser — an event Carter said traditionally nets the organization about $40,000.
Carter said she understands the significant drop-off in fundraising, and is still pleased with the donations the Children’s Advocacy Center received from the event in its 10th year.
“It really went well considering we raised the money in a matter of about three weeks,” she said. “We’re definitely going to miss the mark on fundraising this year … And at this point any fundraising we can do is meaningful.”
However, Carter asked prospective donors to direct any donations to their website at cacct.com until their Blue Envelope Campaign is in full swing.
“That’s a big giving campaign, so hopefully we’ll still have some decent success with it,” Carter said. “We’re planning the initiative and we’ll probably start marketing that in the next few weeks.”
And as children begin returning to school, the Children’s Advocacy Center will have a new exterior appearance to greet them. Their newsletter said the Children’s Advocacy Center — 402 N. Main St. in Belton — received some fresh coats of paint, which will make the building more welcoming to children.
“It was really overdue. We were looking kind of sad and we had been contemplating it … But somebody came in and gave us quite an amazing deal that we didn’t pass up,” Carter said. “The building always had this dark gross brown color, which made it hard to make (the facility) a child-friendly comfortable location.”
And a welcoming appearance is even more important to Carter at this time, as the Children’s Advocacy Center is expecting an uptick in child abuse.
“Texas is seeing about a 20 percent decrease in child abuse reports ... And we sadly know that doesn’t mean there is less child abuse,” Carter said. “It is 100 percent completely because kids are silenced so to speak. That’s the whole thing about the upcoming Blue Envelope Campaign. We’re the place where kids come to have a voice.”
But Carter said their exterior facelift was heavily contemplated given the financial uncertainty of the organization at the time.
“However, we did have some grant funds, and one of our grants partially paid for it,” Carter said.
She explained how they were able to use grant funds because of the money they have been saving on staff training.
“So we were kind of able to make that decision and feel confident that it wasn’t going to affect the bottom line in terms of our budget,” Carter said.