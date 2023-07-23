WIMBERLY — The four members of Martian Folk have launched out of their home base in Belton and landed temporarily in a secluded studio far out in the rocky Hill Country.
Blue Rock Artist Ranch and Studio provided the space — a fully-equipped studio with a large band room, a sound-proofed space for vocals and guitar, and the control room where it’s all mixed together. The band brought the determination to record 12 of their songs in a way that replicates their popular live shows, but to capture those songs in a way that tells a story.
The band consists of Garrett Askins on vocals and guitar, Joey Turner on drums and percussion, Nestor Rios playing either saxophone or harmonica, with Marshall Fowler’s rumbling bass completing the ensemble.
Askins laid out the over-arching theme of the album: “It tells a story right from the beginning, like an awakening, of feeling full of wonder, into breathing and spacing out, and just ebbs and flows through life experience. My dad has a saying, that if you’re going to tell a story, make sure that it’s a story worth telling.”
Turner explained the attraction and the meaning of the band’s music, saying, “It’s folk music at its core, but Martian: meaning foreign, different, alien. And that’s where we’ve blended lots of other styles of music.”
Martian Folk is known to the Central Texas music scene through years of live performances. Their dedicated fans follow them to shows in Belton, Temple, Salado, and Nolanville, and will even make the trip to see them perform in nearby cities.
Recently the band was featured at a live taping in front of a packed house at the Texas Music Café in Waco. That show represented the typical Martian Folk show, with the songs extending into longer improvised solos and jam sessions.
Turner said that the album will replicate that feeling, but in a more concise way.
“A little bit shorter james, but honestly, there’s still quite a bit of improvisation happening,” Turner said. “Nestor develops ideas on the saxophone, but what he does is inspired by what preceded it and where it wants to go. There’s still a lot of open interpretation that’s going to have a very live type of feel.”
Fowler emphasized how the four artists play off of each other.
“We record some scratch tracks, and then I try and follow what they’re doing,” he said. “I’m trying to catch something in the vocals or the saxophone part that I can complement.”
The saxophone is a key part of the band’s sound. “I’ve always thought of it as, like, my way of singing,” he said.
Rios explained, “That’s the way I’ve always envisioned it. In typical rock bands, it’s always like these jabs, these little things you hear in the background. But for me, it was how me and Garrett started playing together, which was us playing on his back porch, and me just adding more of a solo thing that later morphed into this call and response thing.”
The Wimberly recording session was marked by that same interaction.
“One of the challenges has been, take after take, we’re striving to find the one that really, we think, has the right emotion and energy,” Turner said.
“Some of these songs we’ve been playing for years, but they’ve all went on a metamorphosis and a journey as we’ve played them,” he said. “So the songs are a part of me, deeply. I’ve played them for many years, and we’re continually sort of rearranging them as we go.”
Askins contrasted the recording session with their live shows. “The audience affects us more than I know how to express in words,” he said. “I’ve always said, ‘We are Martian Folk,’ and I mean the audience when I say that, too. Everyone is a part of what we do. We had a friend reach out and say we were the first band that made her feel like she was part of the music without actually playing.”
When asked about the results of spending 30 hours in the studio, Askins said: “I got all the vocal takes done for all the songs. Now we will listen over the next few weeks, then go back to fix anything we need to, add some vocal harmonies, and then we have all the mixing to do. So we’ve still got a lot to do, but what we accomplished in those three days is exactly what we wanted and that’s pretty incredible.”
Once the album has been recorded, and mixed to the final arrangement, fans will be able to listen on most popular streaming services as digital downloads will be posted for sale.
Copies of the vinyl record will be available at future Martian Folk shows.