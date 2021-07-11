Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The regular monthly meeting of the Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
There will be a business meeting, refreshments, and a presentation on “Boulders to Cabochons”. Visitors and new members are welcome to attend.
Preparations continue for the group’s annual gem and mineral show, set Oct 9-10 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. The show is an opportunity to learn more about natures treasures and offers fun for children and adults.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday in Howard Gallery at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The executive board will be the hostesses, and they will be celebrating Hilde Cort becoming the “Woman of the Year”. For more information call President July Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit bspinternational.org/home. php.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
The Bell Extension Education Association has three events scheduled in the near future. Tuesday, Aug 3, BEEA is scheduled to host the monthly American Legion dinner. On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, the group will hold a garage sale at the Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple. Tejas group participation in both will be the focus of the discussion.
In addition, the annual TEEA State Conference will be held in Temple on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, and plans are underway for host responsibilities.
The public is invited to this meeting. For questions call Nancy Urbantke, president, at 254-760-1409.
Tanglefoot EEA Club
The Tanglefoot EEA Club will meet 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, 119 W. French Ave in Temple.
This is a change from the group’s regular meeting date of Monday, July 12.
Members will tour the museum and then have lunch at the Kolache Kitchen located next door. Admission to the museum costs $3 and the cost of lunch is about $8.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Upcoming planned activities through the end of July are: 7/13 Tuesday Canasta, 7/20 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg, 7/21 Popcorn Bridge and Chat and Canasta, 7/24 Exploring Wine, and 7/28 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining the group contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@ yahoo.com and for information about activities contact Suzanne Boyer at suzboyer@sbcglobal.net.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple for lunch and a business meeting.
For more information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Bell County Support Your Local Police Committee
The Bell County Support Your Local Police Committee will host a screening of the film “Who’s Behind the Riots and Police Reform?” 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Cotton Patch restaurant at Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple. Those who wish to eat dinner are advised to order at about 6 p.m.
“If you’ve been wondering who is behind anti-police riots and their agenda, this is the DVD presentation for you,” Kathleen Brown, SYLP committee chairman, said.
Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to Brown by email at ksbmtbc@hot.rr.com or by calling and leaving a message at 254-760-5623.
Recent activities of the Bell County Support Your Local Police Committee were a booth July 3 at Belton’s Fourth of July festival. Yard signs and bumper stickers were available and information was distributed about the importance of keeping our police forces local, including local funding.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group is offering an acrylic class in painting contemporary flowers from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The class costs $125 and is taught by Christine Brisley, an artist who has painted throughout the world and now resides in Georgetown.
To sign up or for information call Sheron at 254-654-1658 or Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The meeting also will be available on the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Books for Lunch
John Henry Clark, a Houston native and resident of Kempner since 1989, will review three of the 19 books he has written for the next Books for Lunch group meeting at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Books that will be discussed include: “Finally Fit: It’s Never Too Late to Achieve a Dream,” “Camino: Laughter and Tears Along Spain’s 500 Mile Santiago de Camino” and “Finding God: An Exploration of Spiritual Diversity in America’s Heartland”.
Clark came to Central Texas to be a reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram, a job he held for 13 years. In 1991, he won an Associated Press award for his coverage of the Luby’s cafeteria massacre in Killeen.
Following his career as a reporter, he taught school in Belton and Copperas Cove. He is now retired and works part-time as a freelance writer and personal trainer.
Those who attend this program may bring their lunch if they wish.
Social distancing will be observed and mask wearing will be encouraged.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.